Comal County GOP commissioners Donna Eccleston and Kevin Webb easily brushed back Democratic challenges to capture new four-year terms on Tuesday.
Eccleston, a Canyon Lake resident and Precinct 1 commissioner since 2009, is the longest-serving of the five-member county court. She garnered 17,142 votes (75.68%) to defeat Canyon Lake Democrat Lindsay Poisel (4,783 votes; 21.2%) and New Braunfels Libertarian Ivan Foster (727 votes; 3.21%) to win a fourth term.
“I am very humbled and honored by all the support from the people in Precinct 1,” Eccleston said late Tuesday. “I’m very grateful. I look forward to being useful and purposeful on their behalf.”
Webb, a New Braunfels resident and Precinct 3 commissioner since 2013, totaled 8,850 votes (62.64%) to retain his seat for a third term against New Braunfels Democrat Colette Nies (5,279 votes; 37.36%).
“I’ve received a lot of support from a lot of great people who work hard — my family and friends, Republican folks and then other folks from the other side of the aisle,” Webb said. “We’ve worked on a lot of projects together. When you put that all together, you have some success. They’ve really concentrated on working hard with everyone — all of our elected county officials and our partnerships that we have with the cities. We’re trying to get everybody working together to make this a better place.”
Growth and COVID-19 were the top issues in both campaigns, and Eccleston and Webb defended county infrastructure actions on the new jail, downtown office renovations, and controlling growth in unincorporated county areas.
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until certification by county commissioners on Nov. 19.
Eccleston, Webb and a host of GOP primary winners who were unopposed on Tuesday will be sworn for new terms at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Also securing four-year terms were Charles Stephens II, County Court at Law No. 2 justice; Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice; Dib Waldrip, 433rd District Court justice; Kristen Hoyt, tax assessor-collector; Mark Reynolds, sheriff; Deborah Linnartz Wigington, County Court at Law No. 3 justice; Charles Motz, Precinct 1 constable; Mark Cheatum, Precinct 2 constable; Craig Ackerman, Precinct 3 constable and Shane Rapp, Precinct 4 constable.
