Results of one issue on the Nov. 2 ballot will delay mailings of 2021 county tax statements until after the election, Comal County Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt said this week.
“The tax office will be mailing tax statements after the uniform election being held on Nov. 2, 2021,” Hoyt said, indicating the outcome of Comal Independent School District’s Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) “will directly affect a majority of tax statements mailed by the Comal County Tax Office.”
County tax statements are usually mailed by mid-October and due by the end of January the following year. Hoyt said waiting until after the election would eliminate the cost of reprinting statements and additional postage she said would total nearly $16,000.
“Careful consideration and thought was put into making the decision to mail statements after we know the result of the CISD tax rate election,” Hoyt said of the election’s impact on 83,572 taxable parcels in the Comal ISD and 105,213 in Comal County.
“The financial burden to the taxpayers, should the currently adopted tax rate not pass, was too great to risk,” she said. “It’s my job to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, and the cost of reprinting and mailing a majority of our county’s statements is not something I take lightly.”
Hoyt said Comal County taxpayers can expect to receive their statements in early November by mail and will be accessible online as early as Nov. 3.
“We have met with our vendors to ensure Comal County taxpayers receive the most accurate tax statements the first time to avoid any confusion on what is owed for 2021 property taxes,” she said.
Taxpayers can visit comal.truthintaxation.com to view breakdowns of estimated taxes owed to the 23 entities that have taxes collected by the Comal County Tax Office.
“This website is a useful tool supported by all taxing entities to show what is expected to be owed for each property,” Hoyt said of the website, which lists property values through the Comal Appraisal District along with estimated taxes owed to the county and participating cities, school districts, emergency services districts, municipal utility districts and water districts.
“Taxpayers can view the estimated amount of taxes owed for 2021 as we await the results of the November election,” she added.
Hoyt said the tax office will continue to accept early tax payments through escrow. For more on comal.truthintaxation.com, visit www.ComalCountyTaxOffice.net or call 830-221-1353. For more on the upcoming election, visit comalisd.org and the elections link at the county website, co.comal.tx.us.org.
