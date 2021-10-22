New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to consider items related to the Solms Landing Public Improvement District.
Council members will take up initial consideration of an ordinance regarding a service and assessment plan, which would allow for levying assessments on all properties within Improvement Area No. 1 of the PID.
The Solms Landing development, which consists of about 97 acres adjacent to the Creekside shopping area, is slated to become home to various residential and commercial uses.
Nearly all infrastructure has been completed on the first phase of development, Improvement Area No. 1, and the first set of single-family homes are currently under construction.
The levying of the assessments would allow for a future bond issuance to occur to support the public improvements that have been constructed. The PID bond issuance would be secured exclusively by the assessments on the property owners within the district.
The second item on the council’s agenda would allow for the distribution of a preliminary limited offering memorandum, a document that includes information pertaining to the Solms Landing development, the New Braunfels economy and adjacent developments and serve as the primary resource to the underwriter in marketing the PID bonds to investors.
The third item under council consideration would authorize the mayor to execute a financing and reimbursement agreement between the city and Solms Landing. The agreement outlines the procedures, limitations and any other information pertaining to the process for reimbursing the developer, from PID bonds, for eligible public infrastructure costs.
Texas cities and counties approve PIDs and issue bonds to fund private developments that include infrastructure benefiting the public, such as streets, buildings, drainage, water and wastewater facilities and parks, repaid through taxable assessments within the PID.
Historically, state law has not allowed bonds to be issued to pay for public infrastructure that has already been dedicated before a reimbursement agreement has been entered into between the city and the developer.
The Solms Landing Public Improvement District was created on Jan. 14, 2019, the city’s first such district.
Council members will also issue proclamations recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Wurstfest.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
- Consider approval of the first reading of an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of West County Line Road and Chartwell Entry.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of a proposed rezoning of about 5.35 acres at 850 State Highway 46 South, from “M-1 AH” Light Industrial District - Airport Hazard Overlay to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line Home District - Airport Hazard Overlay.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of a proposed rezoning of about 6,600 square feet at 138 E. Green Valley, from “B-1” Conventional and Mobile Home District to “C-O” Commercial Office District.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of a proposed rezoning from “M-1” Light Industrial District and “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “C-1B” General Business District with a special use permit to allow the expansion of an existing zoo on about 19.2 acres at 5562, 5640 and 5686 IH 35 S and 203 and 223 Rusch Lane.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of a proposed zone change to apply a special use permit to allow multifamily residential use in the “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District, on about 18 acres at 441 Ron Road.
- Consider an amendment to the number of authorized positions within the general fund — Public Works Department.
- Consider adopting the investment policy for the city, including the broker/dealer and counterparties list.
- Consider a contract modification with Capital Excavation to increase the project contingency in the amount of $250,000 for completion of roadway and subsidiary items for the 2013 bond Solms Road, Morningside Drive and Rueckle Road reconstruction project.
- Consider a contract with Knight Security Systems for the purchase of video surveillance equipment, video management services and access control equipment and services for Fire Station No. 3.
- Consider the submission of an application for fiscal year 2021 American Rescue Plan Act Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Notice of Funding Opportunity grant funding offered by the Economic Development Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce.
- Consider a request to relinquish plat review authority to Comal County for about 272 acres partially located within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
- Consider a contract with SHI Government Solutions to purchase Sympro Investment Management Software and Sympro Debt Management Software and to purchase support, implementation and training of the software modules for the Finance Department.
- Consider a resolution amending Article 5 of the Meet and Confer Agreement between the city and the New Braunfels Professional Fire Fighters Association by extending the term for 120 days.
- Consider budget amendments in the general fund, special revenue fund, development services fund and the equipment replacement fund.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.