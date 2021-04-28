Comal County health officials added 40 new COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries on Wednesday morning, pushing the county's active case count to 243.
Twenty five of the new additions are confirmed cases while 15 are probable. Of the 243 active cases, 10 county patients are hospitalized.
There have been 317 deaths since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, with the most recent being a Canyon Lake man and Seguin firefighter who died last week in a Houston hospital after a long battle with the virus. He was 31.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday with three of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator. The percentage of hospital beds across the 22-county region in use by COVID patients inched up to 4.41%.
The county's 7-day positivity rates remained below 4% with the rate for the slower molecular test coming in at 3.28% while the rate for the quick antigen test came in at 2.72%
After closing its vaccine standby list early Wednesday morning, the county health department is now offering opportunities to sign for appointments online at www.mycomalcounty.com. Those slots are only available to those 18 and older because the Moderna vaccine, the version the county administers, is only approved for that age group.
Other providers offer the Pfizer vaccine which can be given to those who are 16 and 17.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Many pharmacies, grocery stores and medical facilities are also offering vaccinations.
Health officials said that more than 96,000 vaccinations have been administered in Comal County.
