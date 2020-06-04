Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday unveiled the third phase of his plan to reopen Texas businesses shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost all are allowed to open at 50% capacity. All actions are effective immediately, with “very limited exceptions,” Abbott’s office said.
“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Abbott said in a statement.
Bars, previously capped at 25% capacity, can immediately go up to 50% as long as customers remain seated. Restaurants can immediately increase table sizes from six to 10 people. On June 12 many will be allowed to ramp capacities up to 75%.
Abbott’s latest orders didn’t affect city of New Braunfels and Comal County government offices, which both still have many employees working outside of office buildings and facilities.
“I haven’t had a chance to review the latest order, so I’m not sure how it might impact businesses in the county,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. “But county government is restricted from those restrictions, so it doesn’t impact our operations.”
Later Thursday the city announced Friday’s reopenings of playground and playscape facilities in all parks, Fischer Park splash pad, and Fischer Park Dino Dig area. Landa Park’s Train, initially set to remain closed, unofficially reopened last weekend.
On Monday the city officially reopened the library, Fischer Park’s Nature Education Center, outdoor exercise equipment at Eikel Park and along the County Line Memorial Trail, Landa Park paddleboats and mini golf course, and JAWS skatepark — all under mandated health-related restrictions and limitations.
“The city is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy environment at all city facilities,” the city said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. It said playground facilities will be cleaned twice a week and encouraged visitors to continue following safety protocols — social distancing, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.
The only major city venue closed indefinitely is the Civic/Convention Center. Tentative reopenings are set for Landa Park’s Aquatic Complex (June 10) and Westside Community Center (June 15).
As he has done before, Abbott gives the state’s smallest counties permission to move more quickly in his latest reopening announcement. On June 12, any business in a county with 10 or fewer active cases that was previously open at 50% capacity can increase to 75%.
Amusement parks and carnivals are among the business that are allowed to immediately operate at 50% capacity but only in counties with fewer than 1,000 cases. Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 cases can scale up to 50% capacity June 19.
Abbott’s latest order also brings news for professional and college sports that are played outdoors, letting the former shift from 25% capacity to 50% capacity at their stadiums and allowing the latter to resume for the first time, also at 50%.
While the number of cases continues to rise in Texas, Abbott emphasized that the new cases are “largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants.” Those places made up more than 45% of the new cases over about the last week, according to his office.
As of Wednesday, the state totaled 68,271 coronavirus cases, including 1,734 deaths, according to the Department of State Health Services. Over 90% of the state’s 254 counties have reported cases. There have been 1,150,868 tests conducted in Texas, the DSHS said, and while testing has gone up, it has regularly fallen short of the 30,000 daily tests Abbott previously set for reopening the state.
Abbott has said in recent weeks that Texans should anticipate temporary increases in the positivity rate as the state dispatches its surge response teams to the three kinds of hot spots: prisons and jails, nursing homes and meatpacking plants.
Another statistic that Abbott has prioritized is the daily number of hospitalizations due to the virus. That trend has not seen any major fluctuations in recent weeks, with the figure ranging between 1,400 and 1,800 most days. It was 1,487 on Wednesday.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
