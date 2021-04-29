After storms passed through New Braunfels and Comal County Wednesday night and Thursday, a wet pattern will remain in the area forecast Friday with increasing chances for precipitation Friday night through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are forecast Friday through Saturday night, with some pockets of local heavy rainfall possible.
“A stalled cold front along with an upper-level low-pressure system along far southwest Texas, combined with Gulf moisture that we have moving in is helping our rain chances,” said Eric Platt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at New Braunfels Regional Airport.
Platt said the area could see the heaviest rainfall amounts on Saturday. A few strong to severe storms are possible Saturday into Saturday night, mainly east of I-35.
“On Saturday, it looks like our rain chances are really going to crank up as this upper-level low creeps a little bit closer toward the area,” he said. “We’re going to have to be watching for pockets of heavy rainfall moving through the area. It’s been quite dry, but this is the Hill Country and it could flood very easily. We’ll definitely have to keep our eyes on that.”
Meteorologists forecast rain chances to end across the area west to east Sunday morning, with hot and dry conditions expected for Monday and high temperatures in the mid-90s.
Another upper-level disturbance could bring a return of storms Tuesday into Wednesday.
Residents should continue to monitor forecasts for the latest information as conditions can change quickly.
Thunderstorms passing through Wednesday night dumped much-needed rain but some hail in some locations in Comal County.
Jeff Kelley, Comal County’s emergency management coordinator, said he did not receive any reports of serious damage from the storms. Still, minor hail and wind damage were seen in isolated areas, he said.
NWS meteorologists received hail reports with the storm that arrived around 10 p.m., mainly northwest of New Braunfels along State Highway 46, six miles northwest of the city near Farm-to-Market Road 2722 and eight miles north of town near FM 306.
Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, said the utility received reports of four outages resulting from the Wednesday night storm, affecting about 15 customers.
A Garden Ridge volunteer weather observer through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, also known as CoCoRaHS, reported about 2 inches of rain in 24 hours from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Other volunteers west of Bulverde reported between 1.99 and 2.27 inches of rain during the same period.
Observers reported around an inch to 1.78 inches of rain west and north of New Braunfels, while precipitation totals were much lower in New Braunfels and south.
Observers around Canyon Lake saw between 0.75 to 1.45 inches of rain during that period.
The rain gauge at New Braunfels Regional Airport only saw 0.16 inches of rain between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m Thursday.
Although NWS meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for Comal County with one of the storms Wednesday night, no tornado activity was reported.
