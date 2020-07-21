Comal County officials added 80 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning and said there are now 67 residents hospitalized with the disease.

The county now has 1,747 COVID-19 cases with 1,134 of those active confirmed or probable cases. The county's positivity rate is now 18.08%, up from 17.68% on Saturday and 15.44% one week ago.

Of the new cases, all of which are confirmed, 63 are New Braunfels-area residents, 10 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, five live south of Canyon Lake, and two are from Fair Oaks Ranch. Seventeen are younger than 30, 37 are in their 30s or 40s, 19 are in their 50s or 60s, and seven are older than 70.

The county also confirmed seven more recoveries from the disease, for a total of 576.

Sixty-seven patients are hospitalized, with four patients being added in both Saturday and Tuesday's report.

Thirty-seven patients have died in the county — many of those deaths have come from outbreaks in residential care facilities. One additional New Braunfels death is recorded in Guadalupe County's statistics.

As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 9,664 tests conducted with 1,380 confirmed cases and 367 probable cases.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Local hospitals

Over the weekend the county's department of public health began releasing hospitalization data from local facilities. The numbers don't match up with the county's hospitalization totals because some county patients are hospitalized elsewhere and local hospitals are taking care of patients from outside the county, officials said.

On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 57 COVID-19 patients; of those, 18 are in intensive care beds, and nine are on ventilators.

While the total patient number is the same as it was Saturday, ICU patients have declined by four and patients on ventilators have declined by five.