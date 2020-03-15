A local Riverside ER doctor on Friday said their emergency room is prepared for the coronavirus but testing kits and masks are scarce.
Dr. Nwando Okafor fielded questions at Riverside ER during a Q&A and said the center has oxygen ventilation to pump oxygen into the lungs. She said they have necessary medical supplies but are running low on masks and testing kids due to CDC guidelines.
The CDC only allows testing for those with coughing, a high fever and trouble breathing, Okafor said. This occurs about four to 12 days after an infection.
“If you meet criteria because you have been to Italy or China, different situations do allow for testing,” Okafor said. “I’m advocating strongly testing get expanded.”
Okafor advised residents to be vigilant in hand washing and social distancing. Some were especially concerned as two presumptive cases in Austin were found Friday morning.
Testing
Testing kits are in high demand and medical institutions are wary of running out. Okafor said tests require a physician’s order, then results take about 48 hours.
“There are not a lot of labs that can run that specimen,” Okafor said. “Places can swab and then send it in for someone else to run it.”
Preventative masks are also backlogged since medical staff in the U.S. are ordering them for themselves.
“Just so we can protect ourselves and the ones that hit some certain criteria,” Okafor said.
The emergency room coordinates with local and state officials and checks CDC information on coronavirus. It can test also patients for the flu and if the patient is positive it is likely they do not have coronavirus, although there is some chance of both, Okafor said.
Riverside ER facility administrative director, Robbyn Hopper, said those with coronavirus will be cared for. One attendee asked about it but so far, there is not a designated hospital specifically for coronavirus patients.
“We have the precautions here to handle anything,” Hopper said. “We take our precautions with every single patient.”
Okafor also said the ER will treat patients with other medical issues carefully.
“We don’t want to get boxed in with coronavirus because other patients can have other viruses because it’s flu season,” Okafor said.
What to Do
Christina Smith, 67, asked Okafor how long the contagion period is for coronavirus. Okafor said from exposure to having symptoms, it takes about five days. Someone could be infected even without symptoms.
“Even when you don’t show symptoms but do have it you will give it to someone else,” Okafor said. “First onset is the flu-like symptoms like the coughing, the runny nose, weakness and some diarrhea.”
After mild symptoms appear, it worsens to shortness of breath and low oxygen. Symptoms this severe warrant a doctor’s visit and possible testing.
So far, there are no certified treatments of coronavirus. Okafor suggested people self-quarantine and use medicine specific to their symptoms.
“Generally if you have a fever you can take Tylenol, Motrin,” Okafor said. “It’s all symptomatic treatment. Try to self-isolate and don’t spread it.”
Another attendee asked if a pneumonia shot would help, but Okafor said no.
Smith also said she worried about an upcoming trip for work. Okafor suggested she did not go because she would be exposed to travelers from all over. If she must go then she must quarantine herself immediately upon returning for 14 days, Okafor said.
After the event, Smith said she does not want to bring the virus to New Braunfels or elsewhere. She already has a “coronavirus care kit” for her travels, a satin pouch with sanitizer, wipes and tissues.
“I think information is power and I came to learn more,” Smith said after the event. “I am going to Southeast Asia in a few days and changing planes, so the more I can learn the better I’m prepared.”
Meliss Loyola, 32, attended the Q&A and has an 18-month-old and lives with her father going through radiation treatment. Her father and baby just recently got through the flu, and now she has a pandemic to worry about.
“I’ve gotten concerned because little kids, especially under the age of two, they can’t take cough medicines and there’s so many things,” Loyola said. “We like going outside but these couple of weeks we’ve tried to not self-isolate but avoid public gatherings.”
Hopper said keeping the virus at bay will take many small and large changes from the community. This could be changing into a different set of clothes after a gathering.
Although there is panic, Okafor said all pandemics decline. Right now the U.S. is ramping up but it will decline eventually.
“There are lots of life changes, it’s all for everybody’s safety,” Okafor said. “If you look at all pandemics they will go downhill.”
