Comal County's active COVID-19 case count dropped on Tuesday as the county added 36 new cases of the disease and 40 new recoveries.
The county's 7-day positivity rate is now at 9.147%. The rate, which was introduced by the county on Monday, is designed to provide a better indication of the current state of the pandemic.
Previously, the county had been releasing a positivity rate that dated back to March and the pandemic's local start.
“The seven day rolling positivity rate will replace the total positivity rate in order to better reflect the current number of active COVID-19 cases in Comal County,” Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. “This is the same metric used by the State of Texas on their COVID-19 dashboard, so it gives a better indication of Comal County’s numbers compared to numbers across the state.”
Of the 36 new cases announced Tuesday, 29 are confirmed and seven are probable. Thirty of those are New Braunfels-area residents, one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three live south of Canyon Lake, one lives north of Canyon Lake and one lives in the Garden Ridge area. Five are younger than 20, seven are in their 20s, eight are in their 30s or 40s, seven are in their 50s or 60s, and nine are older than 70.
The county has now had 3,005 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2,477 recovered. It has 441 active cases with 58 patients hospitalized. Eighty seven patients have died since March.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for a dozen COVID-19 patients. Four of those are in intensive care beds with three on ventilators. The local hospitals reflect a mix of in-county and out-of-county patients.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 20,105 tests conducted. That's an increase of 273 tests from Monday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
