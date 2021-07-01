A Comal County Sheriff’s Office unit collided with an SUV at a rural intersection on Wednesday, sending the driver of both vehicles to an area hospital, officials said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno said DPS units responded to the intersection of Farm-to-Market Roads 3159 and 311 around 3:40 p.m.
“It was an accident involving an on duty CCSO sheriff's deputy and a Toyota Highlander,” Moreno said. “The deputy involved in the crash was called to assist another deputy on a traffic stop.
“When approaching the intersection with lights and sirens, the deputy came to a stop before going through the intersection. A blue Toyota Highlander was seen traveling at a high rate of speed and both vehicles collided in the intersection.
“Both the CCSO deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported by EMS to a nearby hospital in New Braunfels. The deputy was released from the hospital with no known major trauma. The condition of the other patient is unknown at this time.”
Moreno said DPS is investigating this crash. Names of the drivers and other details, or if charges were filed, remained unavailable Thursday.
