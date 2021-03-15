New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy this morning followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.