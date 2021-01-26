Comal County officials have launched a COVID-19 vaccine standby list for residents who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan.
Qualifying residents who are interested in receiving the vaccine can visit the Comal County website to enter their information and be placed on the list.
“It appears Comal County will receive weekly vaccine allocations, but we still don’t know how many we’ll receive," said Comal County Judge Sherman Krause. "That decision is made by the state on a weekly basis. This Standby List will give people who have expressed interest in receiving vaccines a way to sign up. As we get more supply, we’ll use this list to schedule residents for appointments.”
Phase 1A recipients are front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities while people over 65 and those 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19 are considered 1B recipents.
According to officials, COVID-19 vaccine doses are very limited. Residents will be contacted to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine as the County Health Department receives supply.
Signing up for the vaccine standby list does not guarantee residents will receive a vaccination from Comal County, officials said. Vaccines will be distributed to the public as they are received by the county and according to all state distribution guidelines.
Officials said residents should continue to look for alternative vaccine locations, such as their primary medical provider or larger mass vaccination hubs.
Krause on Monday said the county recently received another 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and expects to see more in the coming weeks.
The county received 700 doses last week, with 200 receiving first-dose inoculations at the first vaccine clinic last Thursday at the Civic/Convention Center. Krause said the event proved the county could conduct mass vaccinations.
