The number of COVID-19 patients in Comal County hospitals declined slightly on Monday, but the head of one of those hospitals said the trend of rising cases and increased hospitalizations is squeezing resources and forcing patients to wait.
Mark Bernard, the CEO for Resolute Health Hospital, said its facility was caring for 27 COVID-positive patients as of Monday morning. He described the hospital as "full," as some COVID patients were being held in the emergency department awaiting availability for a bed elsewhere in the facility.
"Right now, when you look at Resolute, we're a hospital that's full," Bernard said. "Every nursing unit that we have is full today. We've been holding patients in our (emergency departments) for weeks. When we talk about an emergency department hold, that is a person who is sitting there waiting for a bed to become available in a nursing unit. There's a lot of pressure from outside markets to transfer patients to us, but we just don't have the movement."
Bernard added that it was "rare for us to see a vaccinated person who has been hospitalized."
"Our general experience is that if we have folks who are symptomatic that have been vaccinated, they've been mild cases and don't require hospitalization," he said.
Nikela Pradier, spokeswoman at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, said she didn't have any specific numbers to share but added that the New Braunfels facility and "many other hospitals in our region are now seeing an increased number of COVID patients."
"That includes those who come to our ER," Prader said. "The majority of those patients who are positive for COVID are unvaccinated. We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get the vaccine to help reduce the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus to others in our community."
The number of patients in local hospitals declined from 54 on Friday to 49, with eight of those patients in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals. In early June, the number of patients in local hospitals was in the single digits.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties continued to climb on Monday, rising to 10.65% from Friday's rate of 9.34%. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%
Hospitalizations statewide increased by 2,274 patients compared with a week ago. As of Saturday, 6,594 Texans are hospitalized for the coronavirus.
New fatalities, new cases
Comal County's COVID-19 fatality count rose to 337 on Monday with the deaths of two New Braunfels residents, while the active case number increased to 848.
County health officials reported the deaths of two New Braunfels men at local hospitals, one in his 70s who died on July 22 and the other in his 50s on July 23.
The county added 111 new cases Monday, with 80 of those confirmed and 31 probable, and 59 recoveries to its totals.
Thirty of the new cases are people in their 50s and 60s, 34 in their 30s and 40s, 23 in their 20s and 11 are under 20.
Officials had reported two cases of the highly contagious delta variant on Friday, but both of those patients had recovered. Regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can do.
Of the active cases, 23 are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday's report. Of those hospitalized, three are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, five in their 50s, seven in their 60s, five are in their 70s and two are 80 or older.
Comal County's seven-day molecular positivity rate stood at 11.13% on Tuesday, decreasing slightly from Friday's rate of 11.85%. The antigen rate was at 7.78%, also slightly lower than Friday's report of 7.82%.
Vaccinations
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 62.77% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54.41% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. The statewide rates stand at 62.02% and 52.77%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 55.74% with one dose and 48.59% fully vaccinated.
Preliminary data released by DSHS shows 99.5% of COVID-related deaths in Texas were unvaccinated people between Feb. 8 and July 14.
"This is an individual choice, and you have to decide whether or not you're going to regret being unvaccinated," Bernard said. "When a person makes a choice to be vaccinated, they are making it not only for themselves but those they interact with and those they love. That's where the decision rests. I think some folks, if they were to become positive, who have not been vaccinated and it affected their loved ones, I think they would be troubled by that. I would be surprised if there are many folks who regret being vaccinated, but we know many folks have regretted not being vaccinated, getting very sick and infecting a loved one."
Comal County's Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments with the Pfizer vaccine available to those 12 and older and the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older. Those interested can call 830-221-1150.
There have been no vaccines approved for those younger than 12.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
