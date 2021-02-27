Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for others they said were with a suspect who was shot while trying to steal a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies received “several calls” on the incident around 8:20 a.m., with officers dispatched to a gas station in the 35000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3159 (Smithson Valley Road).
“CCSO received several calls about a male suspect who was shot while attempting a steal a vehicle at a gas station,” Smith said. “While attempting to steal the vehicle, the suspect was shot by the vehicle owner. The suspect then fled the scene, with at least three other people inside an older-model, red SUV.”
Smith said moments later the wounded suspect was located in the 17100 block of State Highway 46. His injuries were not life threatening, authorities said.
“Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire and EMS transported the suspect to Methodist Hospital-Stone Oak in San Antonio,” she said. “He has since been released from the hospital and is now being questioned.”
Smith said CCSO is conducting a search for others inside the red SUV.
“They are described as two adult Hispanic males and one adult Hispanic female,” she said.
Smith said no additional details were available as “this investigation is ongoing.”
Those with information are encouraged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.