In coming weeks, the New Braunfels Fire Department will host a series of meetings seeking public input to help create a strategic plan defining the mission and goals of the department while also developing a guide for continued service for the community over the next five years.
The meetings are designed to allow the public to have their say about the services currently provided by the fire department, and what expectations are for services going forward.
“The Fire Department strategic plan will guide our agency’s plans over the next five years, and we highly encourage residents to get involved to let us know what they expect from their fire department,” Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said. “This includes response times for fire and EMS services, equipment, staffing, future fire stations and specialty programs.”
The series of meetings target each of the city council districts and Emergency Service District No. 7, with each meeting providing an opportunity for residents in those areas to give their opinions.
Here is the schedule for those public input meetings:
- Sept. 16 from 6-7 p.m. — Westside Community Center, 2932 S. I-35 Frontage Road
- Sept. 28 from 6-7 p.m. — Fire Station No. 4, 2210 Alyssa Way
- Oct. 12 from 6-7 p.m. — Fire Station No. 6, 209 Stone Gate Dr.
- Oct. 26 from 6-7 p.m. — New Braunfels Utilities Service Center, 355 FM 306
Each public meeting will be a come and go event with NBFD personnel on hand to explain current service levels and answer questions.
Attendees will then be asked to fill out a short survey that asks for their input on how the department should grow over the coming years.
For more about the New Braunfels Fire Department, please visit www.nbtexas.org/fire.
