Locals mired in increasingly snarled pedestrian and vehicular traffic jams now have a chance to promote New Braunfels and Comal County mobility projects for state and federal funding.
The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which directs state and federal funding toward mobility projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Kendall counties, is staging an online survey for projects proposed for the next Transportation Improvement Program.
Sixty-eight submitted transportation projects totaled more than $670 million for an estimated $300 million in available funding through mobility categories that include added roadway capacity, traffic operational improvements and bicycle and pedestrian venues.
The AAMPO’s Transportation Policy Board considers technical scores, agency priorities, project readiness and public input in finalizing projects. The amount available for this project call is estimated at $300 million and is dependent on the availability of federal funding.
The AAMPO website, https://www.alamoareampo.org/YourMove/docs/2021/TIP-Project-Brochure-ENG.pdf offers brief descriptions of the projects, costs their technical scores. The technical score is data-driven and assessed by the AAMPO’s Technical Advisory Committee. Public input helps inform project selection. The survey, which began June 1 and ends June 27, is a critical step toward prioritizing projects for funding. City and county officials have prioritized their top three projects for the next TIP, covering fiscal years 2023-26.
“New Braunfels has received TIP funding for projects in the past, most recently the Citywide Pedestrian Improvement Project along Howard Street, Fredericksburg Road, Walnut Avenue and McQueeney Road,” said Garry Ford, city engineer and assistant public works director. “Input from residents plays a key role in receiving these funds, so we really hope the New Braunfels community takes the time to visit (AAMPO’s) Your Move! website to give their feedback.”
Selected projects can be reimbursed for portions of construction costs if the submitting agencies provide funding matches and share costs of engineering and environmental studies and right-of-way land purchases. Entities must enter into agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation, charged with project review and administration.
County’s top three
Adding $15.7 million to expand FM 2252, or Nacogdoches Road, would extend TxDOT’s current $22 million expansion of the venue from Evans Road to include the FM 3009 intersection. It would completely re-construct and expand the roadway for vehicular and turn lanes and construct retaining walls for the railroad overpass at Evans Road and Cibolo Creek.
Constructing shoulders and operational improvements between FM 3009 and State Highway 46 will cost $6.4 million, and the first stage of pedestrian and intersectional improvements at the FM 306/FM 2673 intersection is projected at $3.503 million.
“Basically, the AAMPO is asking what the public wants,” County Engineer Tom Hornseth said. “I’m urging everyone in the county and anyone interested in public transportation issues to support the project we’ve put forward. These are projects that fit the project categories and the project size.”
City’s big four
The city of New Braunfels has four project preferences.
Improving Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane between FM 1101 and Saengerhalle Road is projected at $11.06 million and expanding Kohlenberg Road from I-35 to FM 1101 is estimated at $6.45 million. Both would expand venues from two to four lanes, with raised medians or center turn lanes, with shared-use pedestrian paths, traffic control, drainage and intersectional improvements.
Extending and improving the Dry Comal Creek Hike & Bike Trail between Walnut and Elizabeth avenues will cost $1.55 million. It would feature a 10-foot concrete trail along Dry Comal Creek with separated crossings under the railroad tracks and Landa Street. Common Street upgrades from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337, estimated at $1.32 million, would construct continuous 6-foot sidewalks and enhance crosswalks at key intersections.
Three proposed TxDOT projects in New Braunfels would add turnarounds, sidewalks, approach lanes and signal improvements at I-35 overpasses and intersections at Loop 337/Rueckle Road ($13.3 million), Solms Road ($10.9 million) and Schmidt Avenue ($5.6 million).
Ways to chime in
Community involvement and feedback are major considerations in funding projects through the TIP, the reason behind the AAMPO’s campaign. Locally, TIPs designated more than $246 million toward improving SH 46, Loop 33, FM 306, FM 1102 and other major arterials in the city and county.
The 2019-22 TIP designated more than $246 million toward projects that benefited State Highway 46 and U.S. 281; and the 2021-24 TIP adopted last May totaled $270 million. Most of the local projects received substantial technical scores, and providing feedback could be the difference in ensuring their funding.
The AAMPO will host a series of live input sessions before finalists are selected later this year.
For more, visit alamoareampo.org.
