New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel has expanded the list of exempted businesses as part of the city's Stay Home, Work Safe order.
Friday night, the city announced that gun sales and repairs, bail bonds services, title companies, land surveyors and appraisers, car washes, recreational vehicle sales and repairs, mattress stores and home appliance and repair shops would now be exempt.
The order also allows for limited real estate services — including virtual showings at unoccupied properties and activities surrounding a home that's under contract.
The amended order allows for curbside pickup or home delivery of goods by non-exempted businesses. Non-essential businesses that support exempt business may operate at the business location as long as the business is not open to the public.
For additional information and clarification, citizens may visit the city’s website and social media sites for or call the New Braunfels COVID-19 Hotline at 830-221-4222 Monday-Friday, a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Hotline will be open this weekend, Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 8 a.m. until noon. Regular Hotline hours will resume on Monday, March 30
