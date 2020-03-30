Comal County Commissioners will accept donations of medical supplies to protect against spreading COVID-19 and act on employee insurance measures related to the crisis during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
They will accept donations of 2,500 medical masks and six specialized N95 masks for Comal County Jail staffers before discussing and acting on temporary modifications to the county’s 2019-20 health benefits plan.
The changes, if approved, would allow covered employees to receive COVID-19 services via telephone consultation with physicians without co-payments, deductibles or co-insurance required for COVID-19 testing and testing-related services. It would also waive $10 co-pays for MD Live (telemedicine) through the end of the current benefit plan year.
Commissioners will discuss and consider accepting funds for the county’s office of public health through the Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 Crisis Cooperative Agreement, and issue proclamations designating April as Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.
Other action
Also Thursday, after entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
Release of a surety rider for construction of roads other improvements in a section of the proposed The Crossings at Havenwood subdivision.
A change order totaling nearly $70,000 for the Courthouse Annex holding facility; a revision to last week’s approved change order for the jail project; and a contract for the lease of three portable buildings for upcoming sheriff’s office renovations.
Transfers of five surplus Glock 22 Gen 4 handguns to the Precinct 4 constable; transfers of six Ruger Mini 14 Rifles to the fire marshal’s office; and a license agreement for a tower site for the Countywide Radio Tower Infrastructure Upgrade project.
An amended agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. to provide support services and maintenance services involved with the county’s New World computer software.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm in your web browser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.