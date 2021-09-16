Texas Rangers are still investigating Wednesday’s shooting of a suspect by New Braunfels police, which placed two officers on administrative leave and released additional details of the incident Thursday morning.
Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, 28, of New Braunfels is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by officers attempting to serve him with a warrant in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Business 35 South around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said officers were confronted by Gomez, who was ramming his vehicle into other parked cars while trying to escape. Officers in the path of the vehicle fired at the car, injuring the suspect, who was taken to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Ferguson said Gomez was suspected in an aggravated kidnapping earlier Wednesday in which police say he discharged a firearm while holding a 22-year old female against her will.
Gomez had active warrants alleging unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole violation on a 2015 aggravated robbery conviction, authorities said.
“Additional charges against Gomez, from various ongoing investigations including Wednesday’s incident, are still pending,” Ferguson said. “Meanwhile, the New Braunfels Police Department has placed two officers on administrative leave per standard protocols following yesterday’s incident.”
Ferguson said those officers, a 41-year old sergeant with 11 years with NBPD and a 32-year old detective with seven years with NBPD, will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal NBPD administrative investigation and criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers.
“All other information regarding the incident is part of the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers,” Ferguson said. “The New Braunfels Police Department is thankful that there was no loss of life in this incident and that no civilians or officers were injured.”
