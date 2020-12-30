Comal County added 274 COVID-19 recoveries to its data on Wednesday, pushing its active case count down to 679 while adding 55 new cases of the virus as well as the county's 158th death.
The latest fatality, a Canyon Lake man in his 80s, passed away on Dec. 29, county officials said. On Tuesday the county's death toll climbed by 11 coming out of the Christmas holiday.
Officials said the county's data has to be entered manually, and with the offices closed for the holiday, recoveries had to be added, explaining the county's lack of recoveries reported on Tuesday and the large number reported on Wednesday.
Of the newest 55 cases of COVID-19, 10 are confirmed and the remaining 45 are probable. It puts the county's total since the pandemic began at 6,177 with 5,340 of those patients recovered.
Most of those new cases, 44, come from New Braunfels. There were five reported north of Canyon Lake and six from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Fourteen of the new cases are in people 70 and older, the age group most likely to face complications and the worst health outcomes. Thirteen of the cases are people in their 50s and 60s, 17 are in their 30s and 40s, nine are in their 20s and two are under the age of 20.
Hospitalizations
One area that has taken on renewed scrutiny is the area's COVID-19 hospitalizations. New state restrictions went into place on Monday after the region spent seven consecutive days with more than 15% of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.
Those restrictions, which include closing bars and reducing capacity at businesses that have been operating at 75% to 50% will be lifted after the region has another seven consecutive days below that 15% threshold.
On Wednesday officials said the rate in Trauma Service Area P, which is a 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties and extends southwest through San Antonio to the Mexico border, stood at 17.59%.
Of Comal County's 679 active cases, 49 people are now hospitalized. The county's hospitals reported caring for 76 virus patients on Wednesday, with 17 of those in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for patients both in and outside of the area and health officials have said that some local patients might be hospitalized elsewhere.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 42,789 tests with 3,888 confirmed, 2,280 probable and nine suspect cases.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, broken into two different segments was 21.72% for the more accurate molecular test and 18.94% for the quicker antigen test.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
There is no testing this Friday because of the holiday.
The county has also began COVID-19 vaccinations of certain individuals, but public vaccinations are not yet available.
