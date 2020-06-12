In the midst of this year’s Black Lives Matter movement is Juneteenth, a date long entrenched in African-American history.
On June 19, 1865, Union troops commanded by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, bringing news the Civil War was over and all enslaved were freed. Many in the crowd could only clearly hear Granger say “June” and the end of “nineteenth.”
The end result was called Juneteenth, now the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. For the first time, New Braunfels’ fourth annual Juneteenth Jubilee will be held on the same day — Friday, June 19 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rivers Den Resort, 388 St. Mary in New Braunfels.
The city’s previous three celebrations were held on Saturdays at Ernest Eikel Field and JAWS Skate Park on Grape Avenue.
“We’re having it on a Friday because it’s Juneteenth,” said former City Council Member George Green, who is sponsoring the two-hour affair that includes a luncheon set to begin at 11:30 a.m. “This will be the first time that we won’t be in conflict with other events. But having it fall on Juneteenth is the main reason.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled many Juneteenth events in Seguin and in San Antonio. Green said representatives from both cities attend. The guest speaker is Rev. Ralph Caraway Sr., pastor of the St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.
“He is a heck of a minister, on the same caliber of Rev. T.D. Jakes in Dallas,” Green said. “I’ve known him for about 10 years and go to his church whenever I’m up in Tyler.”
Gospel music artists and various bands will perform before and after Caraway’s appearance, which will be followed by a luncheon of fried chicken, watermelon, beans, red Kool-Aid and Blue Bell ice cream.
Sponsors include Bush’s Chicken, Chicken Express, Arlan’s Grocery Market, Blue Bell Creameries, Seguin MLK/NAACP organizations and Mark Anthony, who owns the venue.
“It’s right off the river. It will have more shade there and it’s in a beautiful park area owned by Mark Anthony,” Green said. “It’s on two acres and it will be safer for social distancing. We will have tables and seating spread far apart.”
Green said the event will be even more important this year.
“The past few Juneteenths we’ve had people of all colors and we’re also welcoming elected officials,” he said. “While Juneteenth commemorates the date slaves were set free, we should all remember what that truly means today. It’s important that we keep this day and hope all recognize it, and there are kids who need to know that history.”
For more, Green encourages all to contact him at 830-730-3559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.