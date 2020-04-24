It’s that time of year to prepare for events that can cause damage like hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires.
Residents can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free during the sales tax holiday, which starts Saturday and ends at midnight Monday.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying
items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said he is urging residents to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said in a statement. “As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes.”
As a reminder, residents visiting their local retailer to purchase items should continue to practice appropriate social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption:
Less than $3,000: portable generators
Less than $300: emergency ladders, hurricane shutters
Less than $75: axes, batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt), nonelectric can openers, carbon monoxide detectors, nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, fuel containers, ground anchor systems and tie-down kits, hatchets, reusable and artificial ice products, portable self-powered light sources (including battery operated) such as candles, flashlights and lanterns, mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers, portable self-powered radios (including battery operated) including two-way and weather band radios, smoke detectors, tarps and other plastic sheeting.
Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel following federal Food and Drug Administration regulations.
The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption: medical masks and face masks, cleaning supplies such as disinfectants and bleach wipes, gloves including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare, toilet paper, batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles, camping stoves, camping supplies, chainsaws,plywood, extension ladders, stepladders, tents, repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies and services performed on or related to emergency preparation supplies
For purchases made online, charges for delivery, shipping, handling and transportation are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.
For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.
The state’s emergency supplies sales tax holiday was established by state lawmakers in 2015.
