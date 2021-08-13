During a special session on Monday, New Braunfels City Council members are expected to consider the issuance of general obligation bonds that will fund projects in the 2019 bond program.
Council members will consider approval of $30 million of bonds that will be utilized to support improvements to Klein Road, Goodwin Lane, Conrads Lane, the extensions of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and Business 81 and a citywide streets improvement program as well as provide funds for the Zipp Family Sports Complex, the Comal Cemetery wall stabilization project and all abilities park enhancements.
The annual debt service payment has been structured to align with the proposed interest and sinking property tax rate for fiscal year 2022.
The proceeds to support the public safety and library facilities were issued in fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021.
Monday’s council session begins at 4:30 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88043154501.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 880 4315 4501
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
