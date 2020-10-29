Comal County added nine new COVID-19 cases to its total on Thursday morning as well as five additional recoveries from the virus.
The nine new cases, all probable, come from the New Braunfels area with four, north of Canyon Lake with another four and one in the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
Two of the newest cases are under the age of 20, three are patients in their 30s and 40s, and four in their 50s and 60s.
The additions take the county's total since the pandemic arrived locally in March to 3,764 with 3,517 of those patients recovered and 120 deaths. The county now has 127 active cases with 10 of those patients hospitalized. Its active count has climbed by 29 since Monday.
On Thursday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients, with one in intensive care, and one on a ventilator. Local hospitals have been caring for county patients as well as those transferred from outside the county. Some county patients have also been treated at hospitals outside the county.
As of Thursday morning, the county's office of public health has received reports of 28,680 tests conducted with 2,872 confirmed cases and 892 probable cases. That's an increase of 136 tests from Wednesday's report.
The seven-day positivity rate for Thursday in Comal County is 7.44%, down slightly from Wednesday's 7.56%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.