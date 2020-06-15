With eager hearts and masked faces, community members hurried into the Sophienburg Museum & Archives last week to collect letters written to them 50 years ago.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns over social distancing, their wait had been extended by several weeks. Originally the contents of the time capsule — buried in 1970 in honor of the city’s 125th anniversary — were planned for dispersal in March. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the museum allowed addressees inside the building to collect their items, which museum staff and volunteers had sorted and alphabetized.
Tears welled as Toya Boyer and her family, including her father, former New Braunfels Mayor Jack Ohlrich, read the letter addressed to them.
“It was from my mother,” Boyer said. “My dad was the mayor when they were putting things in the capsule, and my mother put in a letter to us. I was in college at the time, so it wasn’t a big deal to me then. But my mother only lived for about 10 years after that.”
Boyer said she had been a little sad when she had heard there would be a delay in picking up time capsule items, mainly because she was looking forward to her father, now 98, reading the letter from her mother.
“I’m glad he got to see it,” she said, explaining she will keep her mother’s letter tucked inside her Bible, where she keeps items of sentimental value.
In honor of the city’s 175th anniversary, a new time capsule is planned for December.
“I’m looking forward to writing a letter to my grandchildren for the next time capsule,” Boyer said. “My daughters will be in their 90s then, which is weird to think about. I wrote one to my kids when the courthouse annex was done, and they’re supposed to open it when I’m in my 90s. I’m trying to think of some words of wisdom that will be meaningful in 50 years, but I don’t know what the world will look like or what they’ll be dealing with.”
Only a small portion of the time capsule’s contents have been claimed.
“We only had maybe 20 to 30 people come last week,” said Tara Kohlenberg, the museum’s executive director. “There are at least 200 pieces left.”
As of June 16, the Sophienburg, at 401 W. Coll St., is again open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with limited visitor capacity.
“To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, we have instituted new cleaning procedures and ask that guests wear a mask upon entering,” Kohlenberg said.
To pick up an item from the time capsule, claimants will need to show their photo ID and be prepared to tell where they lived in 1970, in order to avoid mixing up people with similar names, Kohlenberg said.
A link to the full list of addressees is available at the Sophienburg’s website, sophienburg.com.
