Local officials said they were reviewing Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest plans to reopen spas, beauty salons and barber shops under certain conditions Friday, and gyms and non-essential manufacturing venues by Monday, May 18.
However, Abbott’s latest clarifications didn’t address when or if area river parks and river outfitters would be allowed to reopen -— leaving those operations closed in the meantime.
“We’re reviewing the governor’s latest plans,” said Paul Anthony, Comal County public information officer. “The county continues to follow the governor’s executive orders but we’re still waiting word on how they would apply to river outfitters.”
The governor’s announcement only touched on gatherings in parks, but New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel praised it for opening more businesses in the city.
“These expanded business openings will allow more of our employees to get back to work so our community can begin to recover,” Casteel said in a statement the city released Tuesday evening. “We are awaiting the issuance of the governor’s executive order and the recommended minimum standard health protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Once available, we will utilize these documents, along with guidance from our advisory groups, to assist us in
finalizing the reopening plans for city facilities. As always, the health and safety of city employees and our residents remains the priority.”
Abbott reiterated virus prevention measures he announced April 17 when he announced that state parks would reopen the following Monday, April 20.
“One thing we removed from (that) previous executive order was the need to wear a mask when you’re in a park,” Abbott said. “We highly recommended it but do not mandate it … we want to also make sure we clarify what the standard is means for park-like sittings — that includes the beaches, lakes and rivers, including river rafting.
“All of those are to be treated with the very same standard as parks are to be treated.”
Abbott again cited the 6-foot separation between “people not of the same group” at beaches, parks, lakes and rivers where numbers “may not exceed the greater of the number attending from one household or no more than five individuals who travel together.”
Abbott’s clarifications also said indoor attendance in restaurants (25% capacity) also applies to outdoor seating in the same venues that accommodate more people spread in a similar fashion.
Tuesday’s announcement updated Abbott’s April 27 announcement that reopened portions of the state’s economy, closed for six weeks due to the coronavirus, allowing retailers, dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, shopping malls, museums, libraries and churches to reopen at 25% capacity. Abbott on Tuesday extended the same for funerals, memorials and similar services.
“We wanted to see certain operations open up again, and we were working to reopen these and other (venues) as soon as possible,” he said. “That day, we worked with local businesses and grateful small businesses assisted our medical professionals in helping hammer out a strategy.”
Abbott then gave the OK that will reopen hair salons, barber shops and tanning salons effective May 8. All are urged to limit customers to one station indoors, schedule by appointment only and under 6-foot social distancing separation. He said customer and proprietor use of face masks is “strongly encouraged.”
Gyms, such as Das Rec, the city’s recreation center, and non-essential manufacturing operations will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity under social distancing guidelines a week from Monday.
At gyms, exercise equipment will be sanitized after each use and the customers using equipment required to wear gloves, Abbott said, adding showers and locker rooms will remain closed for now. He said non-essential manufacturers will also reopen at the same capacity beginning May 18, with limits against employees from entering facilities at the same time and under stricter social distancing measures.
Those and other operations could expand to 50% capacity by May 18 if state testing indicated downward trends of virus spread. Abbott ran through the latest statewide numbers, which he said did just that in recent days.
Abbott said of 427,210 tests, 33,367 had tested positive for the virus with 15,672 active cases. Current hospitalizations totaled 1,888, with 907 deaths. Abbott especially noted an upward trend in recoveries, now totaling 16,791, and that increased statewide testing — around 190,000 between March 1 and April 20 to 220,000 tests conducted since April 21 — was the major contributor to increased positive cases throughout the state.
Reopening bars will take some study, Abbott said.
“Bars is another area we want to open, which not only because customers like it but because they desperately need it to provide some sort of income to pay their bills,” the governor said. “The fact is that we’re still working on ways to establish safe distancing at bars.
“We could argue that a bar could be set up in the same way as a restaurant, where a small number of people could be seated together with safe distancing,” he added. “That could be a strategy employed by some bars. But we also need to recognize the very nature of a bar brings people together in a closed setting that promotes the spread of infectious diseases.”
The governor also said there’s a possibility the virus could reappear in numbers and intensity in certain areas throughout the state.
“We know that as we begin reopening that there could be flare-ups in certain regions (of the state),” he said. “We were ready for that and we have teams with strategies in place to work on those, with surge response teams assembled to go to places where (the virus) flares up again.”
