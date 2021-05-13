The pandemic brought loneliness and isolation, and so a local cancer support nonprofit is hoping to uplift and empower women through community.
Pink Warrior Advocates will host a Women’s Empowerment Gala — Be the Queen of YOUR Heart on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
Almost all tickets ranging in price from $100 to $1,000 have sold out. Women will discuss their experiences, hear a guest speaker, and party and dance the night away.
Pink Warrior Advocates founder and president Jen Reynolds said she wanted to do their annual gala, especially since during the pandemic many women are at home juggling multiple responsibilities.
“I really wanted to be doing something supporting women,” Reynolds said. “The majority of us were taking care of our kids, working and cleaning our house. We were overwhelmed so we needed a reset button for them and to empower them and show them multiple faces of breast cancer.”
The nonprofit typically has its Breast in Show Gala where one or two Pink Warriors would share their stories about breast cancer.
Their last gala in 2019 hosted about 450 people, but this year it will host about 200 people.
The gala will feature motivational speaker and Texas State University senior lecturer Dr. Cassandra LeClair. She specializes in communicating feelings and will talk about recognizing and overcoming trauma.
“It’s really important to me, one of the things is we need to start making more spaces for people to be seen and heard and valued since we’ve been emotionally depleted,” LeClair said.
LeClair’s book, “Being Whole,” is about her process of healing from trauma and adversity such as childhood sexual abuse, autoimmune diseases and breakups.
“What are the elements you can bring in your life to be emotionally supported, what can you do to support your physical health or your creative or spiritual side?” LeClair asked. “I want to encourage the women there to find the one thing that is for them and to really start taking time toward nursing that space.”
This could look like taking a five minute walk outside, writing a poem or doing some other kind of reflection, LeClair said.
She said she is honored to speak at an event where she lives and the community she supports.
“Usually I’m doing events out of town,” LeClair said. “I’m excited to do this here for people that I know and love and care about in a town I’m invested in.”
The Pink Warrior Advocates had to do unconventional events to fundraise, such as socially-distanced karaoke in the back of a car and selling masks.
Reynolds is also set to skydive out of a plane with a puff of pink smoke in August.
“It’s been a tough year for us as a nonprofit,” Reynolds said. “It’s nice to have these events and see people face-to-face again and just be able to see the love and support for the community.”
