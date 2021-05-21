A combination of purchasing supplies addressing February’s historic winter storm damage and comparing numbers depressed last year when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions started to take hold, forcing shops and businesses to close, helped drive sharp increases in city and county tax sales revenue this month.
New Braunfels experienced an overall increase of about $1.2 million or 42.3% in sales taxes received this month compared to the same month last year.
The Texas Comptroller’s Office bases those figures on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
After removing various adjustments to the monthly payment, the city’s net March sales tax collections increased by about 40.7%.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said although officials anticipated an increase in March sales activity, the growth rate of more than 40% was surprising.
“In reviewing the March collections by industry, it is obvious that this high level of growth is attributable to a number of factors,” Werner said. “As previously reported, it was anticipated that March collections would be impacted by the purchase of supplies and services to address damage caused by the winter storm.”
However, Werner said, the March collections are also the first month comparing sales tax revenue to the period last year when closures and occupancy restrictions started due to COVID-19.
“As a result, we are now observing double-digit growths in the industries most severely impacted by the pandemic, such as full-service restaurants and department store retail,” he said.
According to Werner, sales taxes through the first six months of the fiscal year — October through March — are up 12.4%.
The city will receive an allocation from the Comptroller’s Office of nearly $4 million this month.
Comal County will receive around $2 million in sales tax revenue this month from March sales, up about 38.8% compared to a year ago.
Bulverde will receive $258,714 this month, an increase of 40.6% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $54,324, up 94% compared to the same month a year ago.
State breakdown
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for May, 28.4 percent more than in May 2020 and 21.9 percent more than in May 2019.
State sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in April, a record-high monthly total and 31.4 percent more than in April 2020. Compared to April 2019, sales tax collections were up 19.2 percent.
The majority of April sales tax revenue is based on sales made in March and remitted to the agency in April.
“Spurred by a number of factors, April state sales tax collections increased sharply from a year ago,” Hegar said in a statement. “Collections from all major sectors other than mining and construction rose significantly, led by receipts from restaurants and retailers.”
Hegar said part of the growth over last year is from depressed collections that began last April, especially from retail trade, restaurants, entertainment and other hospitality businesses most immediately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Spending this March affecting April tax collections was supported by widespread business reopenings and the lifting of capacity restrictions, greater consumer confidence in going out as the vaccine rollout progressed, federal stimulus checks and spending delayed from February into March due to the winter storm and power outage,” Hegar said.
Retail sector remittances were up across the board, according to Hegar, with especially notable increases from clothing stores, online retailers, general merchandisers, sporting goods stores and building materials and home furnishings stores.
Clothing stores were especially hard hit by the closure orders early in the pandemic and continued soft consumer demand as much of the workforce worked from home, but now appear to be rebounding as consumers return to stores and those resuming office work buy clothes again.
Despite reopenings and the lifting of all capacity restrictions in March, however, stay-at-home behavioral trends established during the pandemic continue to support rapid growth in online shopping and elevated spending for home improvements and sporting goods.
“Tax receipts from restaurants were up significantly over the previous year’s levels, with the growth principally attributable to the restaurants geared to takeout and delivery, but some popular dine-in chains exhibited a vigorous rebound,” Hegar said.
“Nonetheless, the dine-in segment continues to languish, with many establishments now permanently closed.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in April was up 4.5 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
Other taxes
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes, all of which were up sharply from a year ago:
• Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $378 million, up 130% from April 2020 and up 27% from April 2019
• Motor fuel taxes — $325 million, up 15% from April 2020 and up 1% from April 2019
• Oil production tax — $334 million, up 75% from April 2020 and down 3% from April 2019
• Natural gas production tax — $232 million, up 247% from April 2020 and up 81% from April 2019
• Hotel occupancy tax — $51 million, up 116% from April 2020 and down 20% from April 2019
• Alcoholic beverage taxes — $119 million, up 110% from April 2020 and down 7% from April 2019.
