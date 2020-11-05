Reporting to Comal County commissioners, health officials on Thursday reported adding 36 COVID-19 cases — 23 new and 12 backlogged — that increased the county’s case total to 3,881.
Gentrea Hendrickson, public health department emergency preparedness coordinator, said of the new cases, 29 are probable, six have been confirmed, and includes one suspect case.
The majority of the new cases include 21 from New Braunfels and nine from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Six are in their 20s or under 20; 12 are in their 30s or 40s; 11 in their 50s or 60s and seven are 70 or older.
Hendrickson said of 29,816 tests of county residents, 2,912 have been confirmed positive, 967 as probable, and the suspect case reported Wednesday, which fits into a new category of COVID-19 case definitions.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services, a suspect case is one that meets supportive laboratory evidence with no prior history of being a confirmed or probable case.
Supportive Laboratory Evidence means the detection of specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood or detection of specific antigen by immunocytochemistry in an autopsy specimen.
Comal County’s COVID-19 Interactive Dashboard now reflects suspect cases confirmed in the county, and Hendrickson led commissioners through a brief video encouraging residents to get antigen tests and report results.
Hendrickson reported seven new recoveries for a total of 3,598, with four hospitalized patients among the county’s 162 active and probable cases. The death total remains at 121, she added.
“Our seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 8.75%, which is just below the Texas rate of 10.75%,” Hendrickson said, adding drive-thru testing is scheduled to sample 25 residents on Friday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesdays and Fridays can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up appointments.
“Our office continues to hold weekly meetings with each of our school districts to ensure that they are able to continue contact tracings. Our epidemiologists are working closely with nursing homes to monitor COVID-positive staff and patients, and giving guidance for quarantines and isolations.”
Hendrickson said the public health office received four new data entry clerks from the state to aid in processing COVID-19 information into county records. She reminded the public health office is open by appointment only, with flu immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
