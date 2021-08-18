Summer rainfall continues to put a kink in New Braunfels Utilities’ timeline for completing the Castell Avenue 24-inch water line project in downtown New Braunfels, causing further delays and traffic impacts.
The project is slated to provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
New Braunfels Regional Airport has received 24.26 inches of precipitation so far this year, more than three inches above average.
The following traffic impacts noted may be subject to additional weather delays and include:
- Castell Avenue from Bridge Street to San Antonio Street — Completion is expected in mid-September. There will be block-to-block road closures with no street parking available while working on each specific block.
- Castell Avenue and San Antonio Street intersection — Completion is expected mid-September, with the west side of the intersection to remain closed. However, sidewalks will be open to pedestrians to the extent possible.
- Bridge Street closure — Completion expected in mid to late August.
- Elizabeth Avenue from Torrey Street to Hinman Island — The work is slated to go through November, with the completion date yet to be determined. During construction, the road will remain closed to through traffic. Work is expected to go through November but will be opened for Wurstfest.
- Zink Street — Work is expected to begin mid-September and go through November. One lane will remain open during construction.
- Market Avenue — Construction work will begin after the Zink Street sections are completed.
The work is expected to begin in November and go through January 2022.
Market Avenue will be closed to thru traffic during construction.
“Additional road closures may still be required periodically,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer. “These closures will be coordinated with the city as needed.”
No weekend work will be allowed in the downtown areas and sidewalks are to remain open, to the extent possible, for pedestrian traffic. Service connections from the water and wastewater lines to each individual business will be completed between Monday and Thursday, 2-6 a.m. to minimize impacts of service outages.
Work also continues on the North Kuehler 30-inch to 33-inch interceptor project, a major wastewater capital improvement project that will upgrade and replace multiple interceptors that have become damaged due to aging. Interceptors are large pipes that receive flow from many sewer lines and conduct the wastewater to a treatment plant.
Scheduled traffic impacts include:
- Washington Avenue and Basel Street — lane closures at the intersection until Sept. 30.
- Washington Avenue and Mather Street — lane closures at the intersection until Sept. 30.
- Washington Street and East South — lane closures at the intersection until Sept. 30.
- Liebscher Drive in Prince Solms Park — construction complete, Liebscher Drive is open.
- Liberty Avenue from West South Street to Liebscher Drive — lane closures until Sept. 13.
- Elizabeth Avenue from Wurstfest to Hinman Island Drive – Road closed to thru traffic for the city of New Braunfels’ realignment project.
- Hinman Island Park Footbridge – Construction complete, Hinman Island Footbridge is open.
Work on the project began in October 2020 and is scheduled to be completed by this October, weather permitting.
In a separate project, NBU has closed one lane of Saengerhalle Road from State Highway 46 to Copper Tree Road to install a 12-inch sanitary sewer force main as part of its Saengerhalle Lift Station and Force Main Improvement Project.
The lane closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday until August 31. During school hours, drivers can expect the lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drivers should expect to use one lane while being guided through the two-way traffic operation.
Pesado Construction has been contracted for this project.
