The COVID-19 crisis provided an early baptism into city affairs for Rusty Brockman, Jason Hurta and James Blakey, who on Tuesday will officially be charged with governing the city of New Braunfels.
Mayor Rusty Brockman, District 5 Council Member Jason Hurta and District 6 Council Member James Blakey will be sworn into City Council offices at the beginning of the meeting, succeeding exiting Mayor Barron Casteel, Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters and District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia.
“All will be remembered for the positive impacts they have had on our community, as well as their accomplishments,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “They have certainly left a legacy that will be remembered for generations.”
Camareno thanked each for their service, but added much awaits the new council members, who will join District 1 Council Member Shane Hines, District 2 Council Member Justin Meadows and District 3 Council Member Harry Bowers on the dais in council chambers.
The old council will complete its final acts – bestow a proclamation upon 2Tarts Bakery, the city’s small business of the year, and complete and issue certificates of election to the new mayor and council members.
In order, Hurta, Blakey and Brockman will take their oaths of office, administered by Comal County Court at-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens. The new council will present Peters, Garcia and Casteel with resolutions and recognitions of their public service and elect a new mayor pro tem.
Camareno will next present an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
“I’ll be discussing openings and expansions of city services, such as day camps, Landa Park Aquatics Complex and other (reopened) services,” he said. Camareno said for the time being, many city employees will continue to work from home.
“We have been open and have continued to provide city services,” he said. “We’re forming a reentry plan to get all of our staff back into city facilities, which will be in a phased approach.
“We still do have a number of city staffers continuing to work remotely, and we may have to continue doing that. We may have to stagger shifts, and may not have room for them to social distance. So we’re looking at various scenarios to bring them back safely.”
Jeff Jewell, city director of economic and community development, will present results from a survey of local businesses gauging COVID-19 impacts. Jewell said thousands of venues were asked to comment on the pandemic’s effects on hotels, restaurants and bars, personal services, tourism-related operations and more.
Later in the meeting, council will hold a public hearing before possibly approving staff recommendations on disbursing Community Development Block Grant funds to non-profits assisting families economically impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Camareno said five nonprofits applied for slices of the $243,142 grant, disaster assistance offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He said their requests totaled around $312,000, leaving a difference of more than $69,000.
“We do have some funding allocations left over from the 2019 CDBG funding year that we will recommend that council (grant) as a special reallocation of those funds, so they can increase the funding to the amount the nonprofits have requested,” Camareno said.
Other agenda items
Christopher Looney, city planning and development services director, will review Envision New Braunfels Comprehensive Plan’s annual update, which will be posted on a new webpage, and Michael Meek, Chamber president and Complete Count committee chair, will present an update on the 2020 Census.
On Tuesday, council will also discuss and consider approving:
• Contracts and expenditures for various city services, vehicles and equipment; a budget amendment from the 2011 Certificates of Obligation fund related to materials needed to launch construction of the new city Fire Station No. 2; a cooperative purchasing agreement with the city of Grand Prairie.
• Appointments of three regular and two alternate members to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for terms ending May 31, 2022; appointments of three individuals to the Planning Commission for terms ending May 31, 2023.
• A resolution asking state legislators to draft legislation to exempt the city from state laws prohibiting municipal authorities from creating cemeteries within city limits.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances to rezone and apply special use permits to allow preparation and packaging of smoked meat products at business located at 1555 North Business 35; N. Business IH 35; short-term rentals of dwelling units located at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
Tuning in
Tuesday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
The citizen commentary portion of Tuesday’s meeting is still suspended. Questions should be submitted before noon Tuesday to CitizenComments@nbtexas.org, or leave voicemails at 830-221-4299, or a submitted form to www.nbtexas.org/comment. Comments will be distributed to city council members.
