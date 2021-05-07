At the 55th annual Texas Legislative Conference on Friday in New Braunfels, panelists focused on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and February's historic winter storm, which some are dubbing as "Snowmaggedon."
"It's been a challenging and frightening year for all of us," said Diane Rath, executive director of the Alamo Area Council of Governments, who moderated a panel on the social impacts of COVID-19. "We've each encountered new situations and developed new methods of moving forward in our daily lives and business. Out of all the challenges that we have faced and solutions that we have developed, some are beneficial, and some have been truly difficult."
Rath's comments stemmed from the first of the panel discussions during the conference, sponsored by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and hosted at the McKenna Events Center.
Jeff Cottrill, deputy commissioner of standards and engagement of the Texas Education Agency, said the pandemic had a tremendous impact on children in the state and their parents. He expressed concern that an achievement gap with some children, especially minority students, that existed before the pandemic had grown even wider in the last year.
"In this unprecedented time, the challenges that exist aren't solely due to the pandemic," Cottrill said. "We have some stark challenges ahead of us. For students in Texas that are behind grade level in third grade, the number of students that we accelerate outside of the pandemic for a two-year period ... is only 4%. When you think about the sheer percentage of the number of Texas students that are below grade level in third grade, that should be of great concern outside of the pandemic."
Cottrill added that the average learning loss of students was 3.2 months due to what he called the "COVID slide."
Wayne Salter, deputy executive director of Texas Health and Human Services, said the state's senior population was significantly impacted during the pandemic.
"It was heartbreaking to see their social aspect literally cut off overnight," Salter said. "I think that was the initial shock and impact. A lot of our elderly may not go out a lot, but those trips to the post office, doctor's office, the occasional bridge club or even the church service, immediately, almost overnight, that was taken away. It's not if they were going to go. Their choice was taken away."
But Salter added that seniors are adapting more to technology more than ever before "because they were forced to do it."
He said the pandemic had provided some innovations, such as churches reaching out to seniors through streaming technology and children reaching out to foster grandparents using visual online software and hardware.
"It's been an awful experience," Salter said. "But we've learned so much."
Aaron Demerson, commissioner of the Texas Workforce Commission, said help wanted signs are returning through the state.
"I'm receiving call calls from employers talking about hiring Texans back to work," Demerson said. "I'm hearing conversations about Texans being too lazy and not going back to work and making more from unemployment (insurance) than they would if they were going back to the job. Some of that is true in the sense that you're making more, but I believe in Texans — they want to get back to work."
Demerson said the availability of child care would play a key role in getting people back to work.
"The child care issues — those are real," he said. "We're doing some things to try to make a difference there."
Rick Rhodes, rural engagement coordinator of Texas Rural Funders, said the pandemic exposed a digital divide amid a lack of broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the state. He called broadband a "lifeline for rural areas."
"Broadband coverage, broadband service, broadband connectivity — we knew it was lacking," Rhodes said. "We knew there were problems in areas of the state, and the pandemic put a spotlight on it in a big, big way. And then, it impacts local governments, local businesses, local schools, local hospitals, emergency response. Everything has been impacted by the lack of connectivity."
Rhodes said a united effort and collaboration is needed "to come forward and try to correct that."
However, Rhodes said there was a positive that has come out during the pandemic.
"Many of the local businesses benefited a little bit because people were not traveling as far," he said. "During the intense part of the pandemic, people were spending more time shopping at their local grocery stores and drug stores."
Ross Ramsey, Texas Tribune co-founder and executive editor, led a discussion on the impact of the February winter storm on the state's electrical grid.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers representing about 90 percent of the state's electric load, ordered rolling blackouts for several days after an unprecedented storm brought ice, snow and subfreezing temperatures to the state, leaving millions of residents without access to electricity and caused more than 100 deaths.
Curtis Morgan, CEO of Vistra, said among the problems that took place during the storm was that a significant amount of natural gas infrastructure was not registered as critical.
"When you're a transmission distribution utility, it's not like they have something that tells them that this is a well or gas compressor or processing plant," Morgan said. "If you're not registered as critical, they're going to take that out and they did. That created a cascading effect of that having enough production, enough compression and enough processing to keep the pressures on the pipeline."
Morgan added that 50% of the state's capacity is gas-fueled generation.
Pat Wood III, CEO of the Hunt Energy Network, said he sees resolve in the Texas Legislature to require weatherization of the state's power and natural gas systems.
"It's my hope that they both stay equally robust because they have two different regulators," Wood said. "Appointed regulators oversee the power system. Elected regulators at the Railroad Commission oversee the gas system. They are very different regulatory regimes.
Asked by Ramsey if weatherization of the natural gas system will become a reality, Wood replied, "they'd better."
A plan to help finance what will likely become mandatory power plant upgrades to withstand extreme weather received preliminary approval in the Texas House on Monday, according to the Texas Tribune.
House members voted 126-18 in favor of a $2 billion program that would be created by House Bill 2000.
Another seminar topic addressed state budgeting and Texas' economic resilience, which was moderated by Robert Howden, chairman of Texans for Economic Progress. Panelists included Dale Craymer, president of the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association; Ray Perryman, president and CEO of the Perryman Group, and Carlton Schwab, president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Council.
