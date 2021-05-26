Comal County health officials on Wednesday said a teen is the latest and youngest COVID-19 death that has been reported locally.
The county reported that the death of the New Braunfels woman in her late teens took place in a San Antonio hospital on May 14.
While health officials don’t confirm the specific identities of those who have passed away, the report aligns with the death of 18-year-old Abigail Owens.
Abby was born with a rare brain disorder, and at age 3 was diagnosed with leukemia. She relapsed just before her 16th birthday and underwent a bone marrow transplant in May 2020, according to the family.
In late April of 2021, a Facebook group set up for friends, family and supporters said Abby had tested positive for COVID and was in a San Antonio hospital.
Her death there on May 14 prompted an outpouring of prayers and support for the family online, including more than 400 comments on the Facebook post about her passing.
Canyon High School principal Dustin Davisson told campus parents about Abby’s death in a May 17 email, saying Owens was one of the school’s homebound students.
“Abby bravely fought cancer most of her life, and to have this virus come along and take her has been traumatic for us,” Abby’s family said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “We want to thank the amazing New Braunfels community, schools, and the medical professionals who have cared for Abby and supported our family throughout Abby’s life.”
There have now been 322 COVID-19 deaths reported in Comal County since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
New cases
Comal County added 21 recoveries and seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of active cases continued to decline to 212.
Of those cases, 10 of those people are hospitalized. Local hospitals were caring for seven virus patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Regional hospital use continued to be low with only 2.64% of beds being used by COVID patients.
Both of the county’s 7-day positivity rates for the virus were below 4% with the slower molecular rate coming in at 3.29% and the quicker and more widespread antigen rate at 3.87%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.