Kent County, Texas, is located about 85 miles southeast of Lubbock and is named for a Texas war hero, Andrew Kent. Kent was a carpenter-turned soldier and a member of the Gonzales Ranging Company of Mounted Volunteers who rode to the relief of the Alamo and died at the Battle that followed. Kent County is also the birthplace of another Texas hero, Ramiro Martinez, a farmer’s son turned-police officer, narcotics officer, Texas Ranger, volunteer, and now a Braunfels Foundation Trust Living Legend.
Ramiro “Ray” Martinez is a third-generation Texan whose family made their living farming the plains of west Texas. The third of five children, Ray attended elementary school in Hobbs, Texas, and in 1956, the era of the great Texas drought, graduated from Rotan High School. Older brother, Gilbert, urged Ray to join him in Austin after graduation, so Ray left the farm and enrolled at the University of Texas. The brothers worked 40-plus hours six days a week at the Austin State Hospital, carried a full academic load, and sent money home to the farm.
After a semester at that pace, Ray left school and joined the Army where he was trained as a combat medic serving out his three-year commitment in Germany. Nicknamed the “Mayor of the Hofbrau Haus” for the time spent in said establishment, Ray could not have possibly imagined that he would one day call another German community home.
After his military commitment, Ray returned to Austin, resumed his friendship with VerNell Schmidtzensky, and began job hunting. He applied for a job with the Austin Police Department partly because, in 1960, they paid their officers a whopping $335.00 per month! Ray made it through the interview process and, with the help of a pre-weigh-in meal of six bananas and a quart of milk, met the 140-pound-weight requirement to be accepted into the Austin Police Academy. In January of 1961, Ray Martinez became one of only three Hispanic Austin police officers, and later that same year, he and VerNell were married.
Ray was awarded the Austin Police Department Medal of Valor, named the Peace Officer of the Year by the National Police Officers Association, and was honored by the National Rifle Association for his heroism on August 1, 1966. On that day, Ray, along with other officers and one civilian, stormed the University of Texas Tower where architecture student Charles Whitman had barricaded himself. Those heroes ended a shooting spree that killed 16 people — including Whitman’s wife and mother in separate incidents — and wounded 33.
In 1968, Ray left the Austin Police Department and was accepted as a Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics agent. In 1973, he applied for and was accepted into the Texas Rangers — again, one of only three Hispanic Rangers. In 1978, Ray was transferred to New Braunfels from his duty station in Laredo, and New Braunfels became home to “Ranger Ray.”
Ray Martinez’s official public service to Texas continued until his retirement in 1991, but his service to New Braunfels was just beginning. As the parents of twin daughters, Janice and Janette, VerNell and Ray started helping with the girls’ school activities and functions. VerNell and Ray manned the very first Canyon Band Boosters funnel cake booth at Wurstfest. Ray has volunteered at the Gruene Music Fest to benefit the United Way and served on their board. He joined the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club, chaired various committees, served as president, and earned the Melvin Jones Fellow and Lions Silver Spur recognitions. He also served as a director of the Comal County Crimestoppers organization.
A Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce member, Ray earned his Blue Coat and Life Membership. He has served as the chair of and is an active member of the Retirees Are Progressive Council and the Military Affairs Committee. In 2002, he was awarded the Chamber’s Chair of the Board Award for Community Service and in 2007 was inducted into the Chamber’s Honors Hall. In 2018, Ray was recognized as a Pillar of the Community by the New Braunfels Herald Zeitung.
Ray is a Senior Opa in the Wurstfest Association, and he and VerNell are members of the Friends of the Library and volunteer at the Saints Peter and Paul Thrift Store. Additionally, Ray has served as President of the Texas Rangers Association and as a director of both the Ranger Association and Foundation. He is a published author and has two buildings in Austin named for him.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust is grateful that a quart of milk and six bananas made a difference in Ray Martinez’s life, because he has certainly made a difference in ours.
Congratulations to Ray Martinez, a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust will honor the Living Legends of New Braunfels at a luncheon on Oct. 4 at the McKenna Events Center. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-living-legends-of-new-braunfels-luncheon-tickets-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.