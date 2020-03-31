Comal County health officials got to release some good news on Tuesday morning, saying that two COVID-19 patients have recovered and no new cases have been added.
The news comes on the heels of the county's first two deaths. The first was announced on Thursday, the second on Monday.
The two recoveries bring the county's total recovered cases to five.
County officials say that in order to be considered recovered, a patient must meet criteria established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county has received results of 163 total tests with 96 of those coming back negative, 11 positive and 56 tests still pending.
Four active confirmed COVID-19 cases remain in Comal County, two of them self-quarantined and two hospitalized out of the county.
