Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston will remain closed until at least mid-May, according to officials from its Ohio-based parent, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.
Cedar Fair closed the parks last month in response to concerns about the coronavirus.
"We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests and our communities,” said Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s CEO, in a statement. "We appreciate the support and cooperation of our guests and associates during this ever-evolving situation. Your loyalty to our park is invaluable.”
Zimmerman added that the company will work with guests who have prepaid tickets during the period of the park closures. For ticket inquiries, email requests@schlitterbahn.com.
For 2020 season pass holders, Zimmerman said the park will add days to the park’s operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed against the original 2020 operating calendar.
For guests participating in the payment plan program, monthly payments will continue as scheduled.
For customers who purchased a single-day admission ticket for Spring Bonus Days that can’t be used while the park is closed, the company can reissue the ticket for an Any Day ticket good through Sept. 22 in New Braunfels or Oct. 11 in Galveston, or refund the ticket. Unexpired single-day tickets may be used on a public operating day through the 2020 operating season. The above policy also applies to specific day Blast Pass or Cabana purchases, as well as meal band and souvenir bottle purchases in conjunction with a Spring Bonus Day ticket.
ZDT’s Amusement Park in Seguin is also temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns. An opening date has not been announced.
SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas also remain closed.
