Comal County’s current population over 65 years in age rose by about five percent from 2010’s U.S. Census numbers. With that, the need for help getting meals to seniors in the area has grown.
There are about 28,000 seniors in the area not including surrounding counties, and the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation needs more volunteer drivers to deliver for Meals on Wheels for those who are homebound. As the summer ends along with school breaks and vacations, many homebound seniors are at home without visitations or help.
Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation executive director Ken Lowery said the center averages 400 meals delivered a day.
Besides New Braunfels, they also serve surrounding cities such as Schertz, Seguin and Bulverde.
“It seems like this COVID thing that’s out there has disrupted a lot of different businesses and it’s sure made volunteering at the senior center difficult,” Lowery said. “And we are experiencing quite a few of our volunteers not being available to do our homebound meal deliveries during the lunch hour.”
Lowery said the lunch hour is the busiest, and if no volunteers are available senior center staff must do deliveries.
“It just disrupts the system,” Lowery said. “For example, we have to return the hot boxes and return those back and it may delay them in getting completed by the end of the normal shift for that employee that had to be sent out on a route.”
Lowery said delivery routes should take about an hour each, and on average there are six to 10 stops on each route, sometimes delivering more than one meal at a stop for a couple.
Senior center volunteer coordinator Amy Richards said in New Braunfels there are about 267 Meals on Wheels volunteers, with about 23 volunteers per day.
“We’ve lost a few and had others help but there's always a need for volunteers because with routes you never know what happens with some of our homebounds,” Richards said.
Even though it may seem like a simple task, Lowery said delivering the meals means so much to homebound residents.
“I have had a little lady that sits in her garage with the garage door open waiting on that meal to get there and someone to talk to for a few minutes,” Lowery said. “It’s rewarding, it’s a wonderful experience to serve these people in need.”
To volunteer, call the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation at 830-629-4547 and ask for Amy Richards.
Residents interested in volunteering can also visit www.nbsenior.org and select “Volunteer Form” up at the top of the page, send an email to volunteer@nbsenior.org and a form will be emailed. Physical forms are also available at the Comal County Senior Center at 655 Landa St.
