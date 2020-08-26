An Austin man is believed responsible for the deaths of a man and woman found dead in separate vehicles an hour apart early Tuesday in New Braunfels and San Antonio, police said.
The woman, 33-year old Marisol Martinez of Austin, was discovered shot dead inside a Ford Expedition parked off the inside shoulder of the highway in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 north, near the Walmart Distribution Center around 3 a.m.
Minutes later, officers called to the TA Truck Stop, about a half-mile away in the 4800 block of I-35 north, interviewed eyewitnesses who heard gunshots fired just before an 18-wheeler sped from the scene and headed south to San Antonio.
Roughly 45 minutes later the big rig was found toppled on its side at the intersection of Austin and Casa Blanca streets, just off Interstate 35 near downtown San Antonio. Inside was the body of 45-year-old Daniel Sieger of Mission, Texas, who was also dead of gunshot wounds.
San Antonio police arrested Sacramento Martinez, 32, of Austin, who was seen fleeing from the 18-wheeler on foot. Martinez, identified as the suspect in both homicides, had an outstanding warrant and was booked into Bexar County Jail.
David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications coordinator, said detectives with NBPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are now leading the probe, assisted by San Antonio police and other area law enforcement agencies.
“The investigation so far has revealed that the suspect and victim had previously been in a relationship,” Ferguson said, adding the victim had a protective order issued against the suspect stemming from a family violence/strangulation incident in March 2019.
“Investigators believe Martinez fired the first shot and killed Marisol Martinez, leaving her inside of the black Ford Expedition,” Ferguson said. “Martinez fled on foot across the highway towards the TA Truck Stop, where investigators believe he shot the driver of the 18-wheeler, stole the truck, and fled from the truck stop at a high rate of speed.”
Ferguson said state law says charges of capital murder can be filed when more than one person is killed during the course of a criminal episode, or if a person commits a homicide while in the course of committing another felony.
Ferguson said Martinez has been served with the capital murder warrant and remains in the Bexar lockup pending transfer to the Comal County Jail. He said additional charges may be pending.
Despite having the same surnames, police did not further identify the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim. Ferguson said other details, like those surrounding the previous domestic violence incident, are still being probed.
“This incident remains an ongoing investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department and no further information is expected to be released,” he said.
Both deaths are the city’s fourth and fifth homicides this year. On Feb. 17, 34-year old Michael Dewayne Logue and 37-year old Desiree Bernarducci, both of New Braunfels, were both found shot dead inside of a car in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2500 block of West San Antonio Street. Police ruled it as a murder-suicide.
On Jan. 22, 32-year old Iris Velasquez of New Braunfels was found dead of stab wounds inside a residence in the 1500 block of Allison Drive. Police arrested Crystal Marie Madrigales of Alton, Texas. Madrigales, 30, was charged with first-degree murder; she remains in Comal County Jail under $250,000 bond.
