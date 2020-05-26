Keith Koerlin’s dedicated service to local children has earned him the title of United Way of Comal County 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
Since he began volunteering with New Braunfels Christian Ministries in 2016, Koerlin has given more than 1,100 hours of his time to the organization, explained Stacy Osterkamp, associate director of communications for NB Christian Ministries, in her recommendation letter to the United Way’s board of directors.
“In his volunteer role, Keith dedicates his time at Kids Club as a First Grade Team Lead and Ready Ruddy,” Osterkamp said. “He volunteers every week Monday through Thursday during the school year. His passion for reading and helping students fueled Kids Club’s new reading buddy initiative.”
The initiative helps Kids Club identify struggling readers and provide them with personalized attention with a reading buddy, helping students build confidence in their reading skills and strengthen their academic abilities, enabling them to succeed, Osterkamp said.
Additionally, Koerlin volunteers his time as the handyman for both Kids Club and Volunteers in Medicine, which also falls under the New Braunfels Christian Ministries umbrella.
“He has helped with numerous projects, including paint jobs, repairs, hanging pictures and assembling cabinets,” Osterkamp said. “NBCM is grateful for Keith’s commitment to the organization and his heart to serve others.
“The success of Kids Club is a reflection of the dedication and enthusiasm of volunteers like Keith,” Kelyn Egbuka, NBCM volunteer coordinator. “We are incredibly grateful for his time, energy and endless support.”
Koerlin said the award is all about the people who recommended him, and that he doesn’t deserve anything for his work.
“I hate it when people put me on a pedestal because it hurts when I fall down,” he said. “But seriously, for me it comes down to Matthew 5:16, ‘Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.’”
Koerlin credited 30 years in the Navy for his work ethic.
“I report for duty everyday — sometimes it’s with kids, sometimes it’s with a hammer,” he said.
