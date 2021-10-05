New Braunfels Planning Commission members on Wednesday are expected to consider a recommendation to the city council regarding a rezoning and a special use permit request to allow unscreened outdoor storage at the site of the proposed New Braunfels Utilities headquarters building and campus.
The 70-acre tract, owned by NBU and located at the southwestern terminus of Westpointe Drive, is adjacent to the Estates at Stone Crossing residential development to the southeast.
The property is also adjacent to the NBU Trinity Well Field and Water Treatment Plant.
According to city officials, the proposed zone change with a special use permit for unscreened outdoor storage would allow for the intended development of the property as the NBU headquarters building, maintenance building and materials yard.
The applicant, New Braunfels-based HMT Engineering and Surveying, has indicated the special use permit request would provide relief from the requirement to construct a fence or wall along the portion of the property boundary where outdoor storage is planned to be located.
The developer’s plans include large storage areas separated from future/proposed roadways as much as possible, where native vegetation will be maintained for screening to the extent possible.
Last month, the planning commission postponed the public hearing and consideration of the applicant’s requested rezoning to allow for a nearby apartment complex to complete and present a traffic study on the proposed use of the property.
Members of the Enclave at Westpointe Village Homeowners Association have written a letter to city leaders expressing concern how the new headquarters building and campus would impact traffic on Westpointe Drive.
Ian Taylor, the utility company’s CEO, said NBU also has conducted a traffic analysis.
“The traffic study that we completed shows a primary access along Westpointe Drive to Oak Run Parkway and then emergency access, which would be gated and only opened if there is some blockage along Westpointe Drive, through Stone Crossing,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the design, construction and land acquisition for improvements required at the Westpointe Drive/Oak Run Parkway intersection and the Oak Run Parkway/Independence Drive intersection are estimated at $1.5 million.
Taylor said constructing an access road to Farm-to-Market Road 1863 would require the condemnation of land, and NBU does not have the power of eminent domain. Access to Loop 337 would come with environmental and drainage issues, impact the Trinity Well Field and Water Treatment Facility and an electrical transmission line, as well as bring significant construction costs, he said.
The property is currently zoned “APD,” a zoning district intended for newly annexed areas, agricultural, farm and ranch uses, and for areas where development is premature because of lack of utilities, capacity or service, or where ultimate use has not been determined.
The APD zoning already allows NBU, as a municipally-owned entity, to build its headquarters on the property with no outside storage, according to NBU.
The proposed “C-1B” General Business District is intended to develop a broad range of retail, office and professional services located along or at the intersection of collectors or thoroughfares.
In addition, city staff members recommend that all outdoor storage be setback a minimum of 50 feet from any property boundary.
According to officials, the new NBU headquarters would consolidate operations of the Main Plaza and Service Center sites and include the utility’s fleet.
“We wanted a location centrally located to our three service territories for responsiveness purposes,” Taylor said. “And to gain some efficiencies of putting the whole company under one roof.”
The New Braunfels City Council would have the final say on any recommendations coming from the planning commission over two readings.
Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.