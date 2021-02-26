The deaths of eight Comal County residents, including three each from New Braunfels and Canyon Lake and two from Spring Branch, brought the county's COVID-19 death toll to 292 on Friday, county health officials said.
The deaths date from as far back as mid January and as late as mid February. Two of them died in San Antonio hospitals.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of:
• A Spring Branch woman in her 50s on Jan. 11
• A Canyon Lake woman in her 80s on Jan. 23 at a San Antonio hospital
• A New Braunfels man in his 50s on Feb. 8 at a San Antonio hospital
• A Spring Branch man in his 70s on Feb. 9
• A New Braunfels woman in her 90s on Feb. 9
• A Canyon Lake woman in her 60s on Feb. 11
• A New Braunfels woman in her 80s on Feb. 17
• A Canyon Lake man in his 70s on Feb. 4.
Health officials also reported 49 new cases of the virus, with 17 of those confirmed and 32 probable, bringing the number of active cases to 233.
Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.
Health officials reported 54 recoveries on Friday, bringing that total to 8,558.
County officials have reported 9,083 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Twenty-one of the new cases come from New Braunfels, with nine coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, eight from south of Canyon Lake, six from north of it and five from the southern Comal County and Garden Ridge area.
Broken down by age, 16 cases come from people in their 30s and 40s, 12 from people in their 20s, nine from people in their 50 and 60s, seven from people 70 and older and five from people under 20.
As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 351,310 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations
Of the county's active cases, 41 patients were hospitalized on Friday, down one from the previous day. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 27 COVID-19 patients, down two from the previous day, with seven of those in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
On Friday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 10.71%.
On Thursday, there were at least 6,724 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 10,678 available staffed hospital beds, including 781 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 10.3% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 42.42%, but health officials say the molecular rate can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.
The antigen positivity rate was 12.13%.
As of Friday morning, public health has received reports of 65,157 tests conducted, with 4,773 confirmed cases, 4,291 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Vaccines
Public health has administered more than 8,400 Moderna vaccinations so far during six mass vaccination events. Plans call for administering 4,000 second doses Tuesday and Wednesday.
The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics.
Officials ask people to respond to calls as soon as possible.
County officials are also requesting people on the standby list who receive emails, and that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
CVS Health has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
As of Wednesday, 4.9 million doses have been administered, with 3.3 million people receiving one dose and 1.6 million people, or 5.5% of Texas' population, fully vaccinated.
Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16.
In Comal County, 19,018 people have received one dose, and 7,483 people, or 5.5% of the county's population, have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
