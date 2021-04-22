This year’s New Braunfels ISD Silver Unicorn awardees are a longtime teacher and a local photographer who both love helping students succeed — inside and outside the classroom.
The Silver Unicorn awards are awarded each year to outstanding individuals who have contributed to the district, whether that be teaching, mentoring or other support for students.
No more than three awards are given out annually, and this year’s pair of recipients, Veramendi Elementary School second grade teacher Melissa Garffer and photographer Mikie Farias, love helping students learn about the world and about themselves.
Melissa Garffer
Garffer has taught everything from dual language to science, technology and math. She is also an instructional technology coach who teaches fellow educators how to use technology in instruction.
Garffer’s 29 years in education has given her a wide set of experiences, but she has a special love for technology and teacing second graders.
“It’s an honor, I’ve known several people who got honored in the past and I thought, ‘Wow they have really done a lot for the community,’ so I’m just kind of honored to be included with some great people I admire,” Garffer said.
Garffer said she never expected to get the award and plans to keep right on teaching.
“I laugh a little because I always thought of Silver Unicorns as people who had been doing this much longer, who were retired or retiring and I’m not planning on retiring soon — so I snuck in early on this one!”
Garffer grew up dyslexic with Spanish as her first language. Doing dual language education and being dyslexic gave her a perspective to help both special education students and bilingual students.
“I became a teacher because I had some amazing teachers and they just inspired me,” Garffer said. “They were like ‘She’s a hot mess,’ and my teachers never gave up on me and they kept figuring out how to teach me and I realized really early on some people are great at teaching math, science, social studies — but not every teacher is good at figuring out how each child learns.”
Her education journey was a “wandering path.” She got her masters in bilingual education and administration. She considered going into administration but her true calling was in the classroom, especially teaching bilingual students.
“I still have in my classroom students who speak Spanish at home and every once in a while say things in Spanish and ask ‘How do you say this?” Garffer said. “I love that they’re excited about that and recognize there are some commonalities between languages.”
She also gave up summers to tutor some of her struggling students. In the classroom, she enjoys incorporating multiple subjects and relating them to each other.
“I love making connections between the history and the science and the reading and helping them see that it is all connected and interwoven,” Garffer said.
A favorite part of her job is when past students will visit. It makes her happy seeing where they end up.
“A big hope of mine is they learn to look for those connections and patterns of things beyond just math and reading and writing skills, that looking for connections stays with them,” Garffer said.
Mikie Farias
Mikie Farias, a New Braunfels native and New Braunfels High School alum, said he did not anticipate the Silver Unicorn award.
“I was actually quite surprised about it,” laughed Farias. “It wasn’t something I was well aware of and was by no means trying to receive. I was very surprised and kind of shocked and humbled.”
After being a snowboard instructor in Colorado for nearly 15 years, he has been photographing sports events and students at New Braunfels High School.
“I do a lot of sports action photography and capture a lot of memories of what high school students do on a daily or weekly basis,” Farias said.
Farias’ typical day starts around midday if there is a pep rally after editing photos the night before.
He then sticks around and starts shooting football games, such as action shots when the quarterback throws the ball or of cheering students in the bleachers.
“I’ll be taking photos of the action and telling the story of New Braunfels Friday night lights and that’s how I get to know the kids,” Farias said.
He shoots all night and does not go to bed until around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., but loves the work.
“There’s times when you celebrate a big win when they weren’t supposed to and you’re part of that on the field, or on the court, and you celebrate their achievements,” Farias said.
Farias always wanted to be a sports coach, and found a similar path in being a snowboard instructor.
He said coaches and teachers are important to students, who not only learn and hone their skills, but also learn about motivation and dedication.
“When one of the kids is having a bad day or whatever, I’ve given them good advice or help them understand where parents or coaches are coming from,” Farias said. “I’m in a position to do that or be a good cheerleader, as well.”
Farias played football at New Braunfels High School, but only has one action photo of himself. He hopes to capture memories for students like he wishes someone had done for him..
“I think that propelled me in the sense that I would love these kids 20 years from now to grab a handful [of photos] and show their kids and their grandkids,” Farias said. “Even if it’s just a photo of a kid achieving, I want to be able to have that opportunity to give back so that the upcoming classes can maybe see a photo or be inspired to be that athlete or that student.”
He is well-known in the community, and one time photographed a wedding for a former New Braunfels High School student he knew. He even gave a toast at the ceremony.
“There were tears coming down my eyes,” Farias said. “It was so satisfying to know the kid and the kind of kid he was.”
Besides photography, Farias enjoys biking around town and being involved with the city’s parks and recreation department and New Braunfels High School athletics.
After shooting sports for so long, he often looks back on photos and the connections he has made.
“I want to just keep getting better and working hard to make my product better and to reach more people,” Farias said.
