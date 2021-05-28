Hays County inmates housed inside the Comal County Jail staged an hours-long insurrection early last week after jail officers confiscated their homemade alcohol and denied their television privileges, Sheriff Mark Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Cell Extraction, SWAT and K-9 officers were called to quell the uprising, sparked after a corrections officer engaged with 19 Hays County offenders housed in the same pod.

“Around 9 p.m., one of our corrections staff was inside the dayroom inside a pod containing Hays County inmates,” Reynolds said. “During his cell check, he found some homemade alcohol and other things used to make alcohol.”

The jail has four two-floor housing pods, each with individual 2-person cells that surround a first-floor dayroom where offenders congregate for meals, engage socially and watch television.

“After he confiscated the alcohol, the inmates got pretty upset,” Reynolds said. “The officer said if no one admitted to owning up to it, he said he would take the TV away.

“When no one did, he turned it off — and they then got real upset.”

The officer had left a bucket, mop and broom for the inmates to clean the pod, which Reynolds said the inmates turned into improvised weapons.

“We give them those items to clean their cells. They had just gotten them when the officer began his cell check,” Reynolds said. “They are made out of plastic but can still be torn up.”

Corrections officers are assigned to second-floor stations overlooking each housing pod, which has several cameras relaying audio and video from the pod back to one of several televisions inside each security station.

“They started putting water from the bucket onto the floor, I guess to make people slip when they tried to enter, and their uniform bottoms and tops around their heads to protect their identity or protect themselves from pepper spray or gas,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said by the time he arrived, around 10 p.m., inmates had jammed open the pod door and were throwing the items at the ground-floor security station across from the pod.

“By the time I got there our Cell Extraction React Team, members of SWAT and K-9 units were at the door,” the sheriff said. “We also called a negotiator and asked the prisoners who didn’t want to participate (in the extraction) to go inside their cells.

“Thirteen of them voluntarily did, leaving the six people who instigated this.”

After threatening to cut one of the dogs, the inmates surrendered before the extraction call was made. After entering peaceably, jailers took six into custody and housed them away from the others inside another area of the jail. All remained there on Friday. The entire incident wrapped up around 11:30 p.m., Reynolds said.

Reynolds said CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division is in charge of the probe. Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings also informed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“By us advising them first, we alleviate the problem of inmates saying we started the incident,” he said. “But the investigation will last as long as it lasts.”

CID’s investigation will have better video and audio, taken in line-of-sight views, from several angles — which Reynolds said wasn’t available at the old, 337-bed county lockup now being merged into CCSO’s renovated headquarters.

“The video will be much better, the audio much better — all of that,” he said.

The county’s new 582-bed facility was 63% full on Friday. Inside were 67 of up to 96 offenders promised by Hays County in its agreement with Comal County, which accepted Hays’ first 48 inmates on March 5. The county now has 10 offenders from Coryell County, which plans to send up to 40 more. Comal County is charging both counties $65 per inmate per day.

Reynolds said Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler promised to transfer any of his inmates charged with leading the uprising to Fort Bend County’s maximum security facility. Reynolds said he would not release the names of any offenders until they are charged in Comal County.

“There were no injuries to staff or the inmates,” Reynolds said. “The whole thing was resolved without violence. I don’t think when they popped the doors they were ready to see so many officers and so many dogs.”

Reynolds said the only damage to the jail was water from the bucket used to mop the floor.

“This wasn’t what I would call a riot — and it wasn’t like anything like the 1996 riot with INS agents,” he said. “This was different because they stayed inside their pod.

“But I was very proud of the way our people handled everything.”