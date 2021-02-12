The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has dipped, officials said Friday, mirroring a decline seen statewide and once again putting the region on the first step toward relaxed state restrictions.

County health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries on Friday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 645.

Of the new cases, 35 are confirmed and 30 are probable. Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.

The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,917.

No deaths were reported on Friday.

Health officials reported that 40 of the new cases were from New Braunfels. Eighteen cases came from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area and four came from north of Canyon Lake. One case each came from south of Canyon Lake, southern Comal County and Garden Ridge, and Fair Oaks.

Broken down by age group, 16 came from people under 20, including an infant under 12 months, 16 from people in their 50s and 60s, 14 from people in the 30s and 40s and six from people 70 and older.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 332,461 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.

County officials have reported 8,831 cases during that time.

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections continue to decrease statewide after mid-January record highs. But the state is still averaging almost 300 deaths a day.

Of the county's active cases, 52 patients were hospitalized on Friday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 41 COVID-19 patients, with 18 of those in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.

The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region continued to hover around the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.

The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 14.81% Friday. Thursday's rate stood at 15.08% and Wednesday's rate was 14.99%.

Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.

On Thursday, there were at least 8,933 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,414 available staffed hospital beds, including 823 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12.9% of total hospital beds.

The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 69.44%, while the antigen positivity rate was 6.9%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that's more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.

As of Monday morning, public health has received reports of 64,056 tests conducted, with 4,650 confirmed cases, 4,163 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.

Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines

The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for vaccination clinics this week after receiving more doses from the state.

County officials are also asking people on the standby list who receive phone calls and emails that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.

People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.

CVS Health has begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at locations across Texas, including San Antonio and Canyon Lake.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

Christus Santa Rosa maintains an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and to check availability.

As of Wednesday, 3.7 million doses have been administered, with 2.7 million people receiving one dose and 959,596 people, or 3.3% of Texas' population, fully vaccinated.

Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16, who make up about 23% of the population.

In Comal County, 13,617 people have received one dose and 4,187 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.

People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.