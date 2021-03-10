Comal County's number of active COVID-19 cases dipped back below 400 on Wednesday as the region's hospital use by virus patients slipped below the 6% mark to 5.82%
Despite the regional hospital improvement, Comal County has watched its number of residents hospitalized inch upward from 41 to 48 since the beginning of March. On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients with seven of those in intensive care and on ventilators. Some county patients are hospitalized outside of the county, and local hospitals might be caring for patients from outside the area.
County health officials added 22 additional cases of the virus with seven confirmed, 15 probable and three backlogged cases added to the data. That was offset by 46 recoveries from the virus, leaving the county with 387 active cases.
The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 14.8% on the widely used antigen test and 80.62% on the molecular test. Officials have said the molecular test results are skewed by the small sample size of people using it.
Vaccines
The county's COVID-19 vaccine standby list remained open Wednesday after reopening on Monday. Officials said that almost 6,000 people added themselves to the list over the first day of it being available to county residents. A link to the standby list is available on the Comal County website, www.co.comal.tx.us. Those who do not have computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
Those eligible for vaccination include front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people who are 65 years and older, people who are at least 16 and have qualifying health conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, teachers and child-care workers.
Call center operators are making calls to schedule first dose vaccine appointments for future vaccine clinics for those already on the standby list, and officials are asking residents who see an incoming call from an 830 area code to answer the phone. Operators will make two attempts to call to set up an appointment.
Officials have also been urging people to look at other providers, including local hospitals and pharmacies that have been offering vaccinations.
Walmart and Sam's Club have begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.
Walmart's scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam's Club's scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.
Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam's Club.
CVS Health has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, and the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. None of the vaccines are approved for children under age 16.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
