Comal County hospitalizations from COVID-19 have doubled over the last week, officials told county commissioners on Thursday morning.

The county added 46 new cases of the disease but no additional deaths.

“As of this morning, we have 1,468 cases of the virus in Comal County, which is an increase of 46 from yesterday,” said Paul Anthony, county public information officer, reporting in place of Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser.

Anthony said there are 1,117 confirmed and 351 probable cases, with 30 dead and 533 now recovered from the virus.

“That leaves us with 905 active cases in the county,” he added. “Of those, 62 are hospitalized, which is roughly double the amount we reported last week. Hospitals are experiencing a lot of stress right now – their staffs are also being affected by COVID-19.

“We’ve seen hospital numbers double from the 31 we reported last week, and since then we’ve added 323 new cases. So it’s not looking like (coronavirus cases) will be going away anytime soon.”

Anthony said he is working with Resolute and CHRISTUS hospitals to publicize COVID-19 data on open and occupied hospital beds, staffing and other information specific to Comal County. That information is updated daily on dashboards in Bexar, Travis and other counties.

“They are reporting those numbers to STRAC (Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council) but it’s been hard (deciphering) the way they report it,” Anthony said. “But we’re seeking a way to get that information out to the public.”

Anthony said of 9,017 tests, Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now 16.28%, up from 16.05% on Wednesday and 14.06% one week ago.

Anthony said the state has assigned two additional epidemiologists to help track Comal County virus cases. One will focus on studying ever-increasing cases among nursing home residents and staffers.

“Because of this volume, public health has assigned one of its four epidemiologists full time to just communicate with and help these facilities on a daily basis – to find out what numbers they have and what means they have,” he said, adding the state is also providing two data entry clerks to help process data into the state’s virus tracing system.

“Public health is also working with the Department of State Health Services to provide education, evaluation and recommended best practices to assist them in improving outcomes because COVID-19 had significantly affected their populations,” Anthony said.

Jeff Kelley, Comal County’s emergency management coordinator, is leading the county’s partnership with the city of New Braunfels in providing help for nursing centers. Long-term residential care facilities that need personal protective equipment or other resources are asked to call 830-221-4618.

Drive-thru testing

Drive-thru testing continues, with 185 samples taken on Tuesday. Anthony said testing is also held on Fridays for those forwarded through the county’s testing hotline, 830-221-1120.

County Judge Sherman Krause last week expressed hopes the county might extend testing to three times weekly, but admitted staffing shortages have made that difficult to arrange.

Anthony again expressed that Thursday, adding said test results are taking longer due to the increased numbers of tests throughout the country.

“It’s now taking several days; before we were getting results in a day or two,” he said. “It’s up to a week, depending on the lab, but it could take longer than that.”

County employees saluted

Commissioners presented letters of appreciation to staffers from other county departments who pitched in to help man phones while public health office staffers were recovering or quarantined because of the virus.

Honorees included county clerk’s office staffers Annyssa Sauceda and Cathleen Schul; district clerk’s office staffer Annette Leal, and Kyra Swartz of the criminal district attorney’s office.

“There are a lot of people in our county family who have gone above and beyond and it’s real important to recognize them when they do,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “These four people have certainly done that.”

Added Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb: “In hard times, successful people, teams and companies pull together and don’t fall apart. This is a great example of us all working together. I’m really proud of (our employees) for the way they’ve reacted — they deserve a lot of credit.”