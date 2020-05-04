New Braunfels Independent School District recently named veteran administrators to take over new jobs when the district begins the 2020-21 school year on July 1.
Kara Bock was named as the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction,
succeeding Victoria Pursch, who has served in the position since 2007.
Pursch announced her retirement from a 48-year career in public education in February, as did Steve Brown, the district’s executive director of business and operations since 2010. Brown previously served as business manager at Lamesa ISD with Randy Moczygemba, now NBISD superintendent.
“It has been a privilege to work with these two outstanding individuals for so many years,” Moczygemba said of Pursch and Brown, who will officially retire when the 2019-20 school year ends June 30. “They have both contributed so much during their careers that we should all aspire to achieve as much as they have. I am truly grateful for their years of service and dedication to the youth of this community.”
Bock has served in NBISD since 1998, serving as a fourth-grade teacher and instructional specialist before becoming a campus administrator.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the students and staff of NBISD as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction,” said Bock, who has been NBHS’s principal the past seven years. “I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to continue the quality of education we provide our students.”
Bock, formerly principal at Memorial Intermediate and Klein Road Elementary, and husband Travis have two children — a graduate and a current student at NBHS. Succeeding her is Chris J. Smith, Spring Branch Middle School’s principal since 2010 and Comal ISD’s PTA Council’s Principal of the Year in 2016-17.
Smith previously served as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Smithson Valley High School, but his 24-year career was launched at New Braunfels High, where he completed his student teaching as an undergraduate at Texas State University and later returned to teach World Geography and World History.
“I am thrilled to be back as a member of the Unicorn family,” he said. “I learned a long time ago that New Braunfels High School and this community are special. The lessons I learned from the Unicorn community shaped me as an educator.”
Deborah Cary, the current principal at Voss Farms Elementary, will be the district’s new early education coordinator. Succeeding Cary will be Melinda Villarreal, Voss Farms assistant principal.
Cary has served at County Line and Walnut Springs elementary schools since joining NBISD in 2000. Her new position will supervise the launch of the district’s Texas Reading Academy program for primary school teachers and administrators. She will also serve as district dyslexia coordinator and oversee teachers and coaches in NBISD’s early intervention program.
Villarreal, an 18-year career educator, joined NBISD in 2006 as a dual language Math and Science teacher, first serving at Memorial Intermediate and later at Klein Road Elementary, where she became a bilingual Math interventionist in 2013.
