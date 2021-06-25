A camp counselor who reported a possible attempted kidnapping at Fischer Park a few weeks ago was fired after police said the individual fabricated the story.
David Ferguson, city media and communications coordinator, said the New Braunfels Police Department has been investigating the June 11 incident, which claimed a man and a woman attempted to pick up two children from a summer camp at Fischer Park.
“The claim indicated that the pair had printed fake parent pickup forms and had waited in the car pickup line in an alleged effort to abduct the two children. Rightfully so, these claims have caused a lot of concern from the family involved and throughout the New Braunfels community,” Ferguson said.
“Following an exhaustive investigation by NBPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, to include examining video evidence from Fischer Park as well as numerous eyewitness statements, it has become clear to investigators that these claims, originally made by a camp counselor, are false and no such event occurred.
“It remains unclear why these claims were made, and that portion of the investigation remains ongoing. Meanwhile, the city has taken steps to address this issue with the employee that made the initial claim, and that person is no longer employed by the city of New Braunfels.”
In a statement to parents that afternoon, the city’s parks and recreation department said two people tried to pick up children from the Fischer Park Nature Camp but drove away after staffers noticed their names did not match identification cards assigned to the children.
“Staff was diligent and noticed the name cards these individuals had in their car did not match the camp-issued name cards," the statement said. "When further questioned, the individuals hurriedly left the park. The incident was reported immediately to the parents and the police. The police department is investigating the incident.”
Ferguson said NBPD asks residents for patience as investigators continue to gather facts and evidence and that charges could be pending against the fired employee.
“I want to assure the community that the city has high standards for its employees, all of whom go through a rigorous vetting process prior to employment with the city, including background checks, interviews and reference checks,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “Parents should be assured that their children are in good hands at all of our facilities and camps.”
NBPD reminds residents to always remain vigilant about their surroundings (whether at home, work, or school) and to call 9-1-1 (or non-emergency number at 830-221-4100) to report suspicious activity or behavior.
“NBPD takes all reports seriously and investigates thoroughly,” Police Chief Keith Lane said. “While we appreciate the power social media has in informing the community of an active investigation, we want to caution residents about jumping to conclusions or sharing posts that do not come from official law enforcement sources.
“The outpouring of support and concern for a local family were impressive and indicative of the caring nature of this community, but please keep in mind that NBPD routinely posts information about ongoing investigations, criminal activity, and community alerts, and we urge residents to be patient while detectives conduct their investigation.”
