New Braunfels ISD approved its 2021-22 budget on Monday, which includes increased spending for programs such as art, band and athletics.
The board approved the general fund, debt service and food service budgets by a 6-0 vote during its Monday meeting.
The total budget from all three is anticipated to be $83,401,802 with expenditures at $83, 387,349 with a surplus at $14,453.
The food budget is $3.6 million with expenditures at $3.2 million. The debt service budget is $22.697 million with expenditures at about $21 million.
The district’s proposed budget includes increased spending for programs such as art, band and athletics based on surveys from these areas.
One new program includes boys and girls middle school soccer, with stipends totaling $21,00, or $10,500 for each campus. The total cost for middle school soccer, including expenses like transportation, supplies and officials, totals $43,800.
About $90,075 will be budgeted toward music general various expenses. New Braunfels Middle School and Oak Run Middle School will have a general increase in their budget of $5,000 for band. Oak Run Middle school will also have budgeted $4,450 for a new piano.
New Braunfels High School will be budgeted $15,700 for percussion items.
Athletics overall will get a $130,475 budget increase for various items and $45,000 for uniforms.
The New Braunfels High School will have budgeted $5,000 for the Theater Cyclorama, and $2,000 for choir uniforms.
Board president Wes Clark thanked Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Clinton McLain for all of his work during the budget process.
“Thank you for all of your work and the workshops and what you brought us to educate us on the process, we appreciate it and thank you,” Clark said.
The district released a notice of public meeting to discuss budget and proposed tax rate, which has data on last year’s rate, property values and taxable values comparing last year to the current tax year.
The board only discussed the tax rate, which will be approved later.
Last tax year, the total appraised value of all property was $8,069,095,219 while the current tax year it is $9,192,784,066, according to NBISD data.
The amount of taxes from taxable property was $6,851,846,014 while the current year it increased to $7,816,217,681.
At the next regular meeting, the board will read and approve a policy to change the regular meeting times from beginning at 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The board would have an open meeting for public comments at 6 p.m., go into executive session and then start the rest of the meeting at 7 p.m.
The configuration will allow the public to show up at 7 p.m. rather than wait during the executive session.
The next regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 12 in the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom.
