Comal County's number of active COVID-19 cases inched higher on Tuesday as health officials added 55 new cases and 48 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 34 are confirmed and 21 are probable. That leaves the county with 308 active cases with five of those patients hospitalized. There have been 317 deaths recorded since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
More than half of the new cases were people in their 20s or younger. Twenty-two of the cases were under the age of 20 and 11 were in their 20s.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday with two of those in intensive care and two on ventilators. On the regional level, 3.89% of the hospital beds in the 22-county area that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties were being used by COVID-19 patients.
Both of county's seven-day positivity rates were just above 3% with the slower molecular test coming back at 3.02% and the quicker antigen test at 3.22%.
The county's health department administers the Moderna vaccine, which is available for those 18 and older. Those interested in getting vaccinated can schedule an appointment for a clinic this Thursday by visiting www.mycomalcounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.